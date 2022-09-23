Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Man shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim at the 6500 block of Avenue 308, in Goshen. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man...
yourcentralvalley.com
ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
KMPH.com
Man barricaded with two small children, SWAT called in
Fresno, Calif. — Fresno Police were trying to negotiate with a man wanted on domestic violence charges. He is barricaded in a home with two small children. Officers have the gated community of Harvest Park surrounded and blocked off. Residents were asked to stay inside their homes. Media have...
KMPH.com
Employee slashed at River Park Target in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found on sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim […]
Body found after fire in Reedley orchard, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in an orchard on Thursday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department. Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues for a report of a brush fire. When crews arrived, they were able to quickly […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Police: Fresno Target employee attacked inside store
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Fresno Target employee is recovering after being attacked on the job Sunday morning. Fresno police say they were called to the Target in River Park shortly after 9:00 a.m. for a report of a male employee who had been assaulted. Officers say the...
Man arrested in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
KMPH.com
One person killed in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene and police had all of Madison Avenue blocked off between Van Ness...
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery
Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
Driver flips car near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout. According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
KMJ
Body Pulled From Canal In West Fresno County
MENDOTA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man’s body was discovered in a canal Tuesday morning near Mendota by a person out for a walk. The Mendota Police Department got a report around 9:15 a.m. about a lifeless person in the water at Bass Ave. and Helm Canal Rd., north of Mendota Pool Park.
60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
KMPH.com
No boats allowed for months in Mendota Wildlife Area in Fresno County
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has temporarily restricted boat use at the Mendota Wildlife Area in Fresno County. The restriction is due to an overgrowth of water hyacinth, an invasive aquatic plant native to the Amazon. Trailered boats will be temporarily prohibited...
Homicide investigation in Porterville after man found fatally wounded outside courthouse
When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox unresponsive with a wound to his stomach.
KMPH.com
Delano correctional officer David Tapia receives Medal of Valor
Sacramento, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At the 2022 37th Annual Medal of Valor Ceremony, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation honored 44 people for their bravery in responding to crises and life-threatening situations as well as exemplary work of benefit to the department and community. One of the recipients...
Comments / 0