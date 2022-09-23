ATHENS (AP) — Greece on Monday urged the European Union to lift movement restrictions for refugees recognized by individual nations, accusing the bloc of applying a double standard when dealing with Ukrainians fleeing the war compared with the victims of other conflicts. Notis Mitarachi, Greece’s migration affairs minister, said a “lack of solidarity” was holding up efforts to comprehensively reform migration rules across the 27-nation bloc. Refugees granted international protection by EU nations currently cannot take full advantage of the bloc’s provisions for free movement. But Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion of their country face fewer restrictions. “That is not fair, and Greece will insist on that point ... the Ukrainian arrangement should apply to all refugees as long as they are officially recognized,” Mitarachi said. “Unfortunately, the EU at some point decided that countries of entry ... would be used like a parking lot for refugees who want to come to Europe.”

