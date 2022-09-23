Read full article on original website
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers girls volleyball fall, 3-0, one day after sweep of South Hadley & more
Old Rochester Regional def. Westfield, 25-6, 25-20, 25-16 Westfield fell to 4-4 on the season with a road loss Saturday. Lauren Carnes (7 kills, 2 aces), Nora Gogol (2 kills), Adyson Rowell (6 aces), and Quinn Rowe (2 aces) contributed for the Bombers.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
No. 5 East Longmeadow football moves to 3-0 with win over No. 16 Chicopee Comp
EAST LONGMEADOW — No. 5 East Longmeadow football defeated No. 16 Chicopee Comp, 34-12, to move to 3-0 on the season Friday night at home.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Local girls volleyball players are back on the court. While some new faces will — and already have — made an impact, plenty of familiar names return.
‘Every loss is a lesson’: Springfield Central football battles, ultimately falls to St. John’s (DC)
SPRINGFIELD — It’s no secret Springfield Central is one of the best football teams in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, they’ve shown that over the last several years.
For the second year in a row, the Springfield Central football team brings one of the top programs in the country to Berte Field. This year, the Golden Eagles play host to St. John’s DC in a 1 p.m. game in Springfield.
Ninth-inning grand slam sinks WooSox as they drop Polar Park finale, 9-5, to Syracuse
WORCESTER -- The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up the home portion of their 2022 season with a 9-5 loss to the Syracuse Mets as a ninth-inning grand slam put a damper on the Polar Park finale Sunday afternoon. Kyle Hart turned in a strong performance, though he took the loss...
Emerson College women’s volleyball team bus goes up in flames in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Emerson College women’s volleyball team was heading to its game against Springfield College Saturday morning when their bus went up in flames. “We thought that one of the tires exploded, just from the sound that happened,” said volleyball player Isabella Cubba. The bust...
WooSox notebook: Fans flock to Polar Park for opportunities to meet their favorite players during Fan Appreciation Week (photos)
WORCESTER -- The WooSox second season at Polar Park came to an end on Sunday as the team lost their home finale to the Syracuse Mets. But it was an action-packed week in Worcester as the WooSox gave fans a ton of opportunities to interact with players during Fan Appreciation week at Polar.
John Auchter scores 5 rushing TDs as Ware picks up big win over Pathfinder, 45-14
WARE — The Ware football team defeated Pathfinder at home on Friday night, 45-14, in a dominating fashion. Ware utilized a strong run game to take the victory, as it rushed for over 400 yards as a team, while Pathfinder struggled throughout the game to find any flow offensively.
Coming off its first win of the season, UMass football will travel and face off against Temple University on Saturday, September 24 at 2 p.m. The match will be available exclusively via ESPN+. The Minutemen dominated last Saturday, defeating Stony Brook 20-3, not only marking their first win in 2022,...
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Rugged Maniac obstacle run returns to Southwick at motocross track this weekend
SOUTHWICK — Over 5,000 runners are expected to descend on The Wick 338 this weekend in Southwick for the annual Rugged Maniac Obstacle Course. Participants will face 26 obstacles on The Wick 338′s famed motocross track Saturday and Sunday, beginning with an extremely muddy pit known as “The Shoe Catcher” due to its tendency to trap people’s shoes in mud, and ending with “The Accelerator 3.0,″ a giant inflatable waterslide.
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
