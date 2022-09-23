Read full article on original website
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
Modesto Police: Woman found dead in car was likely missing person from Ceres
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman found dead in a Modesto parking lot Saturday is likely a person who had been reported missing to authorities in Ceres, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday. Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Modesto police officers were sent to...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcycles Involved In HWY 108 Crash
Update at 1:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting major injuries in a crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The wreckage was blocking the eastbound lane of the highway at the Main Street intersection. Officers were directing traffic that was backed up for about an hour. No further details on the collision have been released at this time.
Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting
PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the...
Pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi early Sunday morning, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post. At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, officers say they found the woman unresponsive suffering from a stab wound near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. A 22-year-old...
KCRA.com
25-year-old pregnant woman dead after stabbing in Lodi, police say
LODI, Calif. — A 25-year-old pregnant woman is dead following a stabbing in Lodi on Sunday, authorities said. Officers found the 25-year-old with a stab wound around 12:06 a.m. on Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard, the Lodi Police Department said. The woman died at the scene despite life-saving...
KCRA.com
1 killed in head-on crash that erupted in flames near Modesto, CHP says
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck erupted in flames near Modesto, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday on West Grayson Road, just east of Shiloh Road in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Stockton Area
On September 18, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a man was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Officials received a report of a man on the road on SR-26 and Pinasco Road at approximately 4:37 a.m. CHP traffic officers said the man suffered injuries consistent with those being struck by a car. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the incident site.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Motorcycle Accident Reported on Mono Way in Sonora
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a major injury motorcycle crash in East Sonora. The incident was described as a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that took place at the intersection of Hess Avenue and Cordelia Avenue just south of the SR-108 bypass around 4:20 p.m. The California...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family confirms ID of California woman found dead in car at church. ‘She deserves justice’
A woman who went missing Friday night was found dead in her car in the parking lot of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Maze Boulevard in Modesto on Saturday afternoon, her family confirmed. In an Instagram post Saturday, Yaresli Lopez of Ceres wrote that her mother, Erika Lopez, called her...
Modesto police find a dead woman in a car
MODESTO — Modesto police have started an investigation for a possible death in a car.According to a Modesto Police Department representative, at 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car belonging to a missing person that was found in the parking lot on the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard.When they arrived, police found a dead woman inside the vehicle.Officers were not able to confirm if the woman was the missing person and did not identify her.
Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated man trying to break into home
PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired. The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release. Law enforcement arrived shortly...
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
galtheraldonline.com
Plane in deadly crash spun as it fell, witnesses say
The airplane that crashed outside of Galt on Sept. 4, causing the deaths of its two occupants, was spinning as it descended, according to witnesses cited in an initial report on the crash. “Multiple witnesses, who were hunting about one mile from the accident site, reported seeing the airplane spinning,”...
KCRA.com
1 killed, another in serious condition after shooting in Modesto. Suspect arrested
MODESTO, Calif. — One person was arrested Thursday after a person was found dead and another is in serious condition in the hospital following a shooting in Modesto, authorities said. Police responded around 11:55 a.m. about reports of a person shot in the area of McHenry and Orangeburg Avenues....
