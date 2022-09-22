Padres notes: Profar bouncing back, Pujols kept in the yard

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar celebrates a first inning home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Jurickson Profar hasn’t been an everyday player since 2018. He’s collected more plate appearances than ever — 611 after Thursday’s 5-4 loss with a dozen games left — and he was a bit more of complementary player when he hit 20 home runs to help Bob Melvin’s Athletics push their way into the AL postseason in 2019.

Now?

The 29-year-old switch-hitter is the everyday left fielder and, based on the guys available, the leadoff hitter of choice for a playoff-starved franchise. Naturally, Melvin recognized Profar perhaps squeezing the bat a little too tight when he called him into his office in Arizona sometime after his much-publicized team address.

“Sometimes this late in the season you try to do too much and you try to help the team as much as you can,” Profar said, “but sometimes doing too much doesn’t help. That’s what he talked to me about. He took a lot off my plate.”

Perhaps it helps Profar get back to the player he was earlier in the season.

It can’t hurt.

Profar collected his first extra-base hit in eight games on Wednesday, led off Thursday’s game with a home run, doubled in another run and might have added another extra-base hit had Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt not made a diving snag of his 103.2 mph line drive down the first-base line to end the game.

Profar had been hitting .176/.258/.270 over his previous 42 games. He’d hit .277/.363/.400 over a 50-game stretch before sustaining his concussion in left field in July and returning to play 29 straight games before getting a day off.

“You would expect a player like him to start playing better here down the stretch,” Melvin said, “and he has, whether it’s defensively — he made a couple nice plays out in the outfield today. It feels like his energy’s back. He had some really good at-bats, including the last one.

“It doesn’t surprise me he’s better right now. And obviously leading off for us, he’s a key player.”

Pujols’ march stalled

Given all the red that had flooded Petco Park this week, it might not have been a surprise to hear some dissatisfaction as Mike Clevinger missed with his 3-2 slider to Albert Pujols in the first inning Tuesday night.

“What’s it like to get booed by your own crowd and teammates?” Clevinger said with a laugh.

Wait, your teammates?

“Yeah, everyone gave me (expletive) about that.”

Indeed, a good number of the 111,570 who filed into Petco Park this week — many in red-and-white Cardinals gear — were hoping Pujols would continue his march to 700, but the Padres kept the future Hall of Fame in the yard and at 698 career homers during the three-game series.

The 42-year-old Pujols went 4-for-10 with a walk and a strikeout in the series but provided two scares on Thursday: A 97 mph flyout to left off Adrián Morejón in the sixth and a 108.6 mph drive off Joe Musgrove down the left-field line that went for a single because Profar played it well off the wall.

Needless to say, Musgrove breathed a sigh of relief.

“I’ve watched him play since I was a little kid and to play against him — one of the first home runs I gave up was to Pujols,” he said. “I learned real quick about beating him one time and trying to go back to the same spot and getting beat the next time. I’m excited for him. I’m happy for him. I’m glad he didn’t do it here. … That was a focus. We all talked about challenging him, giving him some fastballs. We’re not going to pitch around him. No one’s afraid of giving up those two big homers, but obviously we’re trying to win games. We attacked him pretty well. We used the fastball a lot against him, all of our pitchers. …

“Glad to keep him in the park. I’m all about history but I don’t want to be part of it.”

Notable

CF Trent Grisham went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first start since last Thursday. He flied out to lead off the ninth inning. Melvin said he did not consider hitting for him against RHP Giovanny Gallegos despite a tough return to the starting lineup. “We’re going to need him, too,” Melvin said. “You have to stick with some guys at times when there’s some struggles. We felt like it was a good matchup for him today. You know, it didn’t work out. But we’re not going to run and hide from Grish. There’s a lot he has to offer.”

went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first start since last Thursday. He flied out to lead off the ninth inning. Melvin said he did not consider hitting for him against RHP despite a tough return to the starting lineup. “We’re going to need him, too,” Melvin said. “You have to stick with some guys at times when there’s some struggles. We felt like it was a good matchup for him today. You know, it didn’t work out. But we’re not going to run and hide from Grish. There’s a lot he has to offer.” RHP Pierce Johnson struck out a batter in a scoreless eighth in his first action since Sept. 14. Johnson has four strikeouts over three perfect innings since returning from his elbow injury on Sept. 10.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .