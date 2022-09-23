ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mGfcS_0i6k7joX00

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County.

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The Honda was then struck by a Jeep while crossing the highway.

Including the driver of the Jeep, there were four adults and an infant inside the vehicle, and there was one adult and five children in the Honda. The CHP said only the infant appeared to not be injured.

One of the 10 people injured was a 12-year-old girl, with a broken femur. She was airlifted to UC Davis. Everyone was taken to various hospitals, including the infant as a precaution, with moderate to major injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash is expected to survive.

CHP issues over 150 speeding tickets during I-80 'maximum enforcement period'

According to the CHP, officers talked to the driver of the Honda at the hospital, and they suspected she was under the influence of alcohol.

The CHP said the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury. Because of her injuries, she was handed over to the hospital.

Comments / 2

LibraGirl1011
3d ago

It's really time to consider Banning Alcohol in Public. Drinking & Driving, Irresponsible Parents.. Wexneed to clean up Society in a Big way!

Reply
2
FOX40

One dead after being shot in Fairfield, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning a person died after being shot in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department. According to police, dispatch had received a call about a fight near the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. Dispatch later received another call claiming to hear shots being fired outside their residence. When officers arrived […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
krcrtv.com

Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County

EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
