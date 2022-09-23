Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County.

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The Honda was then struck by a Jeep while crossing the highway.

Including the driver of the Jeep, there were four adults and an infant inside the vehicle, and there was one adult and five children in the Honda. The CHP said only the infant appeared to not be injured.

One of the 10 people injured was a 12-year-old girl, with a broken femur. She was airlifted to UC Davis. Everyone was taken to various hospitals, including the infant as a precaution, with moderate to major injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash is expected to survive.

According to the CHP, officers talked to the driver of the Honda at the hospital, and they suspected she was under the influence of alcohol.

The CHP said the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury. Because of her injuries, she was handed over to the hospital.

