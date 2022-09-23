ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County to host household hazardous waste remote collection events

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will be hosting two household hazardous waste remote collection events in October.

The first will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Highway 15 & MacArthur , Lot P, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Park City Library, 2107 E. 61st St N , from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At these events, residents of Sedgwick County will be able to safely dispose of household hazardous materials for free.

Sedgwick County asks that you do bring:

  • Paint
  • Batteries
  • Motor Oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Household Cleaners
  • Fertilizers
  • Pesticides
  • Solvents
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Fluorescent Lights

Sedgwick County asks that you do not bring:

  • Waste Generated by
    Business or Industries
  • Tires
  • Drums
  • Electronics
  • Televisions
  • Explosives
  • Ammunition
  • Radioactive Material
  • Biologically
  • Active Substances
  • Empty Containers

Residents who attend the collection will be asked to remain in their vehicles while staff unloads the materials.

For more information, call the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 660-7464.

