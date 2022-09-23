Sedgwick County to host household hazardous waste remote collection events

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County will be hosting two household hazardous waste remote collection events in October.

The first will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Spirit AeroSystems, Kansas Highway 15 & MacArthur , Lot P, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Park City Library, 2107 E. 61st St N , from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At these events, residents of Sedgwick County will be able to safely dispose of household hazardous materials for free.

Sedgwick County asks that you do bring:

Paint

Batteries

Motor Oil

Antifreeze

Household Cleaners

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Solvents

Pool Chemicals

Fluorescent Lights

Sedgwick County asks that you do not bring:

Waste Generated by

Business or Industries

Business or Industries Tires

Drums

Electronics

Televisions

Explosives

Ammunition

Radioactive Material

Biologically

Active Substances

Empty Containers

Residents who attend the collection will be asked to remain in their vehicles while staff unloads the materials.

For more information, call the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 660-7464.

