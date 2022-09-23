Read full article on original website
Officials with the local police department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at an area Goodwill under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are in police custody on charges of child neglect. Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz were booked in the Comanche County Detention Center in connection with felony child neglect. Each is charged with 1 Count of Child Neglect. The Lawton Police Department started searching for...
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic delays continue in Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties as an investigation into a fatal shooting that involved multiple law enforcement continues. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were involved...
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a mother deals with the unexpected death of her 13-year-old from a suspected Fentanyl overdose, she is shedding light on how her son possibly got ahold of the lethal drug in the first place. Kaysen Villarreal is one of three people, all under the age of 22, who police believe […]
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatal car crash in Comanche County resulted in murder charges after authorities claimed one man had been driving drunk. 35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
