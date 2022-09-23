Read full article on original website
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change
Health professionals are realizing how much climate change — especially more heat — can lead to cascading effects on human health.
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
newcanaanite.com
Medical Clinic Planned for Pine Street
A medical clinic is planned for the first floor of a Pine Street building long associated by locals with a gym. The One Medical facility at 22 Pine St. will include “ all uses incidental to a primary care medical practice,” according to an application filed with the Planning & Zoning Commission, such as drawing blood and laboratory services.
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
NewsTimes
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Veterans Association holds Stand Down event
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual tradition for military servicemembers, veterans, and their families returned to Bridgeport Friday. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was among those taking part in the annual “Stand down” — hosted by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs. “These veterans now can receive care and benefits for the burn pit wounds of their […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
DoingItLocal
Merritt Parkway Crash
2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
darienite.com
More Deaths and More Aggressive Driving on Our Highways: Something Must Be Done
What the heck is going on with our highways — and why is nobody talking about it? Did you know that 20,000 Americans died on our roadways in the first half of this year, and that that number has been increasing since the pandemic?. Have you noticed how aggressive...
NewsTimes
Sound On Sound in Bridgeport this weekend: From street closures to parking, here’s what to know
After months of anticipation following its February lineup announcement, Sound On Sound is taking over Seaside Park in Bridgeport this weekend. The two days of music will see the likes of Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers and Brandi Carlile play to the crowd lining Long Island Sound. "Sound On...
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
