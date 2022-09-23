Read full article on original website
Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week. On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s...
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
Person in critical condition after being rescued from waters off Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported a person to the hospital Sunday evening after being rescued from the waters off Jacksonville Beach. It’s unclear what happened to the individual, but it has been reported that they are in critical condition after being pulled from the...
MAD DADS teams up with JSO, local bikers to crank up attention for unsolved murders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Riding for change was the goal Saturday for one group that aims to put a stop to violence. The group MAD DADS teamed up with local bikers and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for its 14th annual motorcycle ride through the city. Their goal was to...
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosts reunion for NICU survivors, families
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted a NICU reunion Saturday. It’s an event where the hospital’s littlest survivors and their parents joined together to celebrate life and connect with caregivers and other families. Activities for children included fire truck tours, face painting, games,...
FHP: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by train
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
Man chases after suspected car burglars leading to shootout on Southside, 3 in custody: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men are in custody after a string of car burglaries led to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A resident’s surveillance camera in the Price Park Drive subdivision captured nearly 10 gunshots and a car speeding away from the neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Child among 4 injured in early morning house fire on Northside
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Four people are in the hospital after a house fire broke out on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD responded to the house on fire on Linwood Avenue at 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters said they pulled a person from the fire,...
At least 2 houses struck by gunfire in deadly shooting in Moncrief, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Moncrief neighborhood and detectives are working to track down the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on West 35th...
Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According...
5 locations in Flagler County offering sandbags on Monday
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Monday revised sandbag operations as Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Officials said Monday morning that the storm will bring plenty of rain and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. Sand and bags will be available at the following locations...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disabled semi-truck closes all northbound lanes on Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A disabled semi-truck closed all northbound lanes Sunday evening on the I-295 near the Dames Point Bridge. In the Department of Transportation video, a fuel truck can be seen blocking all three lanes. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the incident or what happened to cause the truck to become disabled.
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
6 years later: Clay County boat ramp reopens after Hurricane Matthew destroys fishing pier
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A piece of Clay County’s history is back open. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Friday the reopening of the Shands Boat Ramp, bulkhead and parking areas. The area was closed to the public while crews worked to remove over 300...
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
