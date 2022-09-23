ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orange Park, FL
Society
City
Fleming Island, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Orange Park, FL
Orange Park, FL
Sports
News4Jax.com

FHP: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by train

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Fhp#Gofundme
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in East Arlington, driven to hospital, JSO says

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting off Brookwood Bluff Road near Monument and St. Johns Bluff Roads, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The teen was shot “in the lower extremities” and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Child among 4 injured in early morning house fire on Northside

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Four people are in the hospital after a house fire broke out on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD responded to the house on fire on Linwood Avenue at 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters said they pulled a person from the fire,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 locations in Flagler County offering sandbags on Monday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Monday revised sandbag operations as Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Officials said Monday morning that the storm will bring plenty of rain and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. Sand and bags will be available at the following locations...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy