Read full article on original website
Related
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Wilson continues to make waves, and other rumblings hit field hockey rankings
Wilson Area High School’s field hockey team continued its fantastic start to the season with a 1-0 overtime victory over defending league champion Southern Lehigh on Thursday. The Warriors are on their way up the rankings. Other movers include Easton, which recently handled Parkland, and Phillipsburg, which topped Warren...
Sophomore standouts lead Phillipsburg football to dominant win over Hillsborough
“Jett Genovese’s pass is complete to Matthew Scerbo Jr.”. If you plan attending any of the Phillipsburg High School football team’s games over the next two and a half years, get used to hearing that sentence. The two sophomores helped the Stateliners take their passing game to a...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caesars promo code PENNLIVEFULL locks in $1,250 offer in PA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using this Caesars promo code, new players in Pennsylvania looking to bet on any game today can obtain a $1,250 bet and clicking...
BetMGM Bonus Code Brings Huge Offer for CFB Week 4
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new customers who bet on any NCAAF Week 4 game today can take advantage of a Bet $10, Win...
See the tremendously hilarious Stand Up Comedian Vic Dibitetto of Manalapan, NJ at his six upcoming New Jersey shows
If you love watching and listening to Comedian Vic Dibitetto in his videos on social media then you are going to love his Stand Up which is a different level of humor you need to witness in person. The good news is that the Manalapan resident has six upcoming shows...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
Chainsaw artists clash in 'Carve Wars' competition this weekend in New Jersey
At this traveling event, attendees can watch logs transform into masterpieces, then bid on their favorites in a live auction!
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Poles Down In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash
Route 9 was closed in both directions due to a crash that toppled utility poles on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred early Friday morning, Sept. 23, near Route 33 in Freehold Township, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0