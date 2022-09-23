ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
LehighValleyLive.com

BetMGM Bonus Code Brings Huge Offer for CFB Week 4

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new customers who bet on any NCAAF Week 4 game today can take advantage of a Bet $10, Win...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer Player#The Colonial League#Epc
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.3 The Point

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Poles Down In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash

Route 9 was closed in both directions due to a crash that toppled utility poles on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred early Friday morning, Sept. 23, near Route 33 in Freehold Township, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy