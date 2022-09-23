MANCHESTER — Police arrested a local woman on Friday afternoon after they say she struck an off-duty officer directing traffic and fled the scene. Kelsi Jenkins, 29, has been charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under a suspended license, disobeying the signal of an officer, third-degree assault, assault of a police officer, interfering with police and risk of injury to a child. Jenkins was held on $175,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Monday if she remains in police custody.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO