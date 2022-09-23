ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Wethersfield police plan traffic violation crackdown after 'hazardous' activity

WETHERSFIELD — Police officials Sunday announced plans to crack down on traffic violations after a group of motorists reportedly blocked an intersection along one of the town’s busiest roadways. Lt. Michael Wren, a spokesperson for the Wethersfield Police Department, said the increased enforcement effort was organized after officers...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home

NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash

PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden police: Man 'critical' after Warner Street shooting

HAMDEN — A man has "critical injuries" after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Hamden, police said. Officers were called to Warner Street for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m., Detective Sean Dolan said in an email. When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
HAMDEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi

On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

15-year-old, motorcyclist killed in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a motorcyclist were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Glastonbury Sunday night, according to Glastonbury police. The crash was first reported just before 7 p.m., when a driver on Hebron Avenue in the area of the Route 2 East on-ramp called 911 to report a collision involving an […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say

BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
BEACON FALLS, CT
Register Citizen

Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy

NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester woman charged in hit-and-run of cop directing traffic, police say

MANCHESTER — Police arrested a local woman on Friday afternoon after they say she struck an off-duty officer directing traffic and fled the scene. Kelsi Jenkins, 29, has been charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under a suspended license, disobeying the signal of an officer, third-degree assault, assault of a police officer, interfering with police and risk of injury to a child. Jenkins was held on $175,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Monday if she remains in police custody.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT

