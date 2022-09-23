Read full article on original website
Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
Register Citizen
Wethersfield police plan traffic violation crackdown after 'hazardous' activity
WETHERSFIELD — Police officials Sunday announced plans to crack down on traffic violations after a group of motorists reportedly blocked an intersection along one of the town’s busiest roadways. Lt. Michael Wren, a spokesperson for the Wethersfield Police Department, said the increased enforcement effort was organized after officers...
Register Citizen
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
Register Citizen
Police: Ashford motorcyclist seriously hurt in Plainville I-84 crash
PLAINVILLE — State police are investigating after an Ashford motorcycle rider was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 84. State police said the 40-year-old was riding his 2011 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he swerved into the left lane. The bike then sideswiped a Lexus sedan driving...
Register Citizen
Hamden police: Man 'critical' after Warner Street shooting
HAMDEN — A man has "critical injuries" after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night in Hamden, police said. Officers were called to Warner Street for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m., Detective Sean Dolan said in an email. When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi
On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
Register Citizen
Officials: Bloomfield man sentenced to seven years in prison for narcotics distribution, firearm possession
HARTFORD — A Connecticut man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release Friday for distributing narcotics and illegally possessing firearms, according to federal officials. Phillip Garcia, also known as “Flip,” 50, most recently of Bloomfield, was also ordered by U.S....
15-year-old, motorcyclist killed in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a motorcyclist were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Glastonbury Sunday night, according to Glastonbury police. The crash was first reported just before 7 p.m., when a driver on Hebron Avenue in the area of the Route 2 East on-ramp called 911 to report a collision involving an […]
Register Citizen
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
Register Citizen
Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy
NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
Register Citizen
Manchester woman charged in hit-and-run of cop directing traffic, police say
MANCHESTER — Police arrested a local woman on Friday afternoon after they say she struck an off-duty officer directing traffic and fled the scene. Kelsi Jenkins, 29, has been charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under a suspended license, disobeying the signal of an officer, third-degree assault, assault of a police officer, interfering with police and risk of injury to a child. Jenkins was held on $175,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Monday if she remains in police custody.
Driver arrested for striking Manchester police officer
Manchester police arrested the driver who took off after striking an officer Friday afternoon.
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Video footage leads to arrests in Naugatuck man hit with car while interrupting burglary
NAUGATUCK — When a dark-colored sedan ran over a Naugatuck man interrupting a car burglary one summer morning, law enforcement scoured the neighborhood for video surveillance footage, according to an arrest warrant. The man suffered severe injuries, lying unresponsive in a puddle of his own blood. Multiple neighbors helped...
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Register Citizen
Manchester man gets 3 years in prison for selling fentanyl and heroin, prosecutors say
A Manchester man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after selling heroin and fentanyl in the Hartford area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Raymond Jurado, 36, previously pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, officials said. The Federal Bureau...
North Haven police investigating two armed robberies
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight
HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
Southington police give car safety tips following 18 smash-and-grab burglaries
Southington police are searching for information on 18 smash-and-grab car burglaries around the town.
