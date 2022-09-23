Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect led high-speed chase, crashed into tree
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after a state trooper says he drove more than 80 mph then crashed into a tree. Kendale Turner faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
KCJJ
Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House
A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three dead in Whiteside County crash
Three people from Whiteside County are dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls last night, according to a release from Sheriff John Booker. Whiteside County deputies were called to Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road in Rock Falls in response to a single vehicle traffic crash. After an investigation, it was determined that […]
ourquadcities.com
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
One officer’s hunch solves two cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed in crash identified
UPDATE: A woman killed in a crash Wednesday night has been identified. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was found trapped in the...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
KWQC
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after assaults, robberies
One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday. Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned […]
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Whiteside County Wednesday
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — One person is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in rural Whiteside County, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Whiteside County deputies responded to Waller Road (IL Route 78) north...
Two-year-old boy dies in Iowa after choking
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according […]
1043theparty.com
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School
Student With Gun Seen Entering Moline Middle School. (Moline, IL) — No one is hurt after a student was seen entering John Deere Middle School in Moline with a gun. The incident was reported yesterday to a School Resource Officer and the school was placed on lockdown. The SRO located the student, who was found to be in possession of a BB gun. An investigation is ongoing.
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
KWQC
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/IL Route 84, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Illinois State Police report that 30-year-old Thomas J. Neofcour of Bradford was stopped for cell phone use while operating a motor vehicle on September 16, 2022, just after midnight at IL40 – US30 in Rock Falls. Neofcour was arrested for two Henry County failure to appear warrants for Delivery...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
Comments / 0