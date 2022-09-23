Read full article on original website
Texas woman allegedly stabs husband at a Goodwill
Officials with the local police department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at an area Goodwill under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire.
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Texas
Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States.
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up.
foxsanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
Couple arrested after boyfriend jumps from window
Wichita Falls, Wichita County, Protective Order, Arrest, Jump, Window, Andrew Clark, Fawn Durkin, Trespassing,
Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend
Authorities in Parker County, Texas responded to a shooting where they found a 12-year-old girl in a street with a gunshot wound to her head and her father shot inside a house nearby. The girl allegedly plotted with another Texas girl to kill their families and flee to Georgia. KXAS's Lili Zheng report.Sept. 25, 2022.
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
KBTX.com
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Thursday. Police said all nine catalytic converters are from Toyota Tundra’s. Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge...
cw39.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering and police are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hollister Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet before...
fox26houston.com
Driver fled after Houston crash that left pedestrian dead, car flipped: police
HOUSTON - A driver fled after a crash that left a pedestrian dead and a car flipped on its roof, Houston police say. Authorities are investigating the crash that occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street. Police say a Dodge Charger with four occupants was traveling...
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman
A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.
2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
KXAN
How many hurricanes have hit Texas?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas. While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
hotnewhiphop.com
LottaCash Desto's Death Has Police Searching For 2 Suspects
In the hours since rapper LottaCash Desto was tragically killed in West Houston on Saturday (September 24) morning, police have provided more details surrounding the fatal triple shooting that took her life. As we previously reported, the recording artist (who has previously worked with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert)...
fox26houston.com
More than 80% of Harris Co. residents charged with misdemeanors fail to show up for court, data shows
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It's flat out ridiculous that we're allowing this to happen in Harris County, and we're not going to hold anyone accountable anymore," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. Miranda O'Donnel, a woman with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges and mug shots,...
