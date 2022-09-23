ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering and police are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hollister Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound. Officers applied a tourniquet before...
HOUSTON, TX
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

LottaCash Desto's Death Has Police Searching For 2 Suspects

In the hours since rapper LottaCash Desto was tragically killed in West Houston on Saturday (September 24) morning, police have provided more details surrounding the fatal triple shooting that took her life. As we previously reported, the recording artist (who has previously worked with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert)...
HOUSTON, TX

