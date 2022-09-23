Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
04-09-11-15-32
(four, nine, eleven, fifteen, thirty-two)
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
04-09-11-15-32
(four, nine, eleven, fifteen, thirty-two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0