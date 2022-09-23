D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds

Read full article on original website
Sept. 24, 2022 D10 Football: Fairview Upends Warren; Farrell Blanks Hickory
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Fairview accumulated 312 yards rushing on its way to a 34-14 non-region win over Warren, snapping a two-game losing streak in the process. Charlie Chevalier accounted for 110 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Corbin carried nine times for 94 yards and two scores and also threw for 74 yards in the win.
PAC Football Roundup: Greenville Alum Swartz Hauls in Long TD as Allegheny Topples Waynesburg: Parrish, Grove City Triumph
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Allegheny College freshman and Greenville freshman Levi Swartz had a 63-yard touchdown reception in the Gators’ 31-15 over Waynesburg. Senior tailback Tre Worship (East Cleveland, Ohio/Shaw) ran for a career-high 201 yards and a pair of scores in the win for Allegheny. To the delight...
PSAC Football Roundup: Conneaut Grad Sheets helps No. 11 Slippery Rock to Win Over Seton Hill
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Conneaut High School graduate Kyle Sheets had three receptions for 49 yards as part of No. 11 Slippery Rock’s 30-2 win over Seton Hill. The Rock improve to 4-0 for the third straight season and open divisional play with a 1-0 record. Seton Hill slips to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in PSAC West action.
St. Marys’ Mosier Named Week Five 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Logan Mosier had a game to remember Friday night in a 34-21 St. Marys win over Punxsutawney. Mosier caught 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a punt 80-plus yards for a score in the win, and that is the reason the Dutch wideout is the Week 5 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Sept. 23, 2022 D10 FB: NW Stuns OC; Hohman’s Late 2-Point Conversion Lifts GC to Win; Wagner Runs Wild for Reynolds
ALBION, Pa. – Lloyd Fountain’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with three seconds remaining coupled with Ben Campbell’s extra point lifted Northwestern to a stunning 21-20 win over Oil City, ending the Oilers’ perfect 4-0 start. D9 Recaps • Redbank Rallies; Karns City, Central Clarion Win Big •...
Warren JFK to play remaining home games at Liberty Stadium
WARREN, Ohio - The Warren JFK football team will play its remaining home games at Liberty high school. The Eagles are home to Rootstown (September 30), Cleveland Central Catholic (October 14) and Southeast (October 21). Warren JFK has played its home games at Mollenkopf Stadium but were forced to find...
McDowell Hall of Fame honors former JET24 sports anchor
McDowell had its Hall of Fame Induction celebrating seven individuals on Saturday. The class of 2020 was recognized this year due to the setbacks that COVID caused. Included in this class was Mike Gallagher, former JET24 sports anchor and reporter. Gallagher is listed as a “Distinguished Contributor” in the induction for his work with the […]
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.
3 shot in Ohio near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Canfield Fair sale
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co. Buyer: Winona Frozen Foods Inc.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017.
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022
Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
Natrona Heights man hurt in Salem crash
A Natrona Heights man has been identified by state police as the driver of a car that overturned Thursday on Route 66 and hit a tractor-trailer at the entrance to Sunoco Logistics Partners in Salem Township. Noah E. Bianco, 19, suffered what state police said was a serious injury in...
California Palms sells for second time in 2 weeks
The former California Palms hotel-turned drug rehabilitation center has sold for the second time in two weeks.
One last dance: Rolling Mills bar, dance hall closes
It's one last twirl around the dance floor Saturday night at Rolling Mills Bar and Grill in Girard.
Long time YSU employee starts laundry business
Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
