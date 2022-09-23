ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP lawmakers celebrate right-wing candidate’s win in Italian elections

Conservative lawmakers are voicing support for Giorgia Meloni, the leader of a right-wing alliance that came out victorious in Italy’s elections on Sunday. The new government is expected to maintain Italy’s support for Ukraine and NATO, but Meloni has taken a harder stance on issues like immigration, calling for a naval blockade to prevent migrant…
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy