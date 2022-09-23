Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Meadows back at the state finals after impressive Regional performance
BATTLE GROUND -— It was her goal all season long. And now that goal has become a reality yet again for Southmont’s Addison Meadows who fired a +2 74 to qualify for the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals on Saturday. After shooting a 79 at the sectional, Meadows got out as an individual to the Battle Ground Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club. What made this year different than last season when Meadows qualified for the State Finals as freshman is that this season, due to adding a sixth Regional, instead of taking the top five individuals, only the top two got the chance to move on. Meadows was that second individual and her 74 was good enough for an overall finish of fourth place individually.
Journal Review
Chargers defense dominates Athenians in county win
CHS 0 0 0 7 — 7 NM 8 16 14 6 — 44 NM: Drew Norman 12 yd pass from Ross Dyson (Gage Galloway run); 3:52. Jarrod Kirsch 18 yd INT return (Austin Sulc run); 2:23. William Ramsey 55 kickoff return (Galloway run); 11:51. Galloway 4 yd...
Journal Review
Mounties Stand 6-0 after homecoming win over Warriors
DAN: Sharp 21/112 TD, Soper 2/(-12), Wuest 2/(-11). SM: Chadd 14/195 TD, Woodall 30/145 2TD, Scott 2/3, Line 2/23, Team 2/(-4) Wuest 5/106 TD, Scrafton 6/91, Delano 1/9, Stoots 3/13, Adams 1/11, DiBenedetto 1/10, Tanksley 1/0, Fulwider 1/5, Collins 1/7. SM Brewer 1/42 TD. NEW MARKET – In a win...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Western Boone Defeated Frankfort Friday Night
Frankfort was defeated at home by Western Boone Friday night 56-6. The Hotdogs school spirit was high and the weather was cool but perfect as they marched from the Frankfort Police Department to the football field in the Annual Homecoming parade. The rain came just before half time making it a wet and chilly evening.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
Journal Review
Brian Edward Consoer
Brian Edward Consoer, 53, passed away Thursday night, Sept. 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. Brian started as a welder, doing construction. He later worked at RR Donnelley for several years and then worked at Zippy Lube for over eight years. He had the biggest heart and would help people even when he himself had very little. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, tattoos, movies, was an avid gun collector and collector of NASCAR memorabilia.
Journal Review
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
Journal Review
Clarence ‘Gus’ Mathison
Clarence “Gus” Mathison, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation, Crawfordsville. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, at Anderson, Indiana. He served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U. S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked as an auditor for General Motors, and he belonged to Fishers Point Church, as well as the Scottish Rite. He was an accomplished fisherman and roller skater.
Journal Review
Christopher Ray Ford
Christopher Ray Ford, 43, left this world to be with his Lord at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He leaves behind four of the most precious gifts in his life, his two sons, Nathen and Nicolas, and two beautiful daughters, Natalie and Elizabeth; as well as grandson Jensen and soon-to-be granddaughter Ansley Ray.
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
wbaa.org
Jury finds Purdue University guilty of retaliating against student who came forward with assault allegations
A jury found Friday that Purdue University violated due process and treated a student differently because she was a woman after she came forward with assault allegations against a fraternity member. Nancy Roe (not her real name) was one of two students who filed suit against the school in 2018,...
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 24, 2022
• Public disturbance at Circle K, 1008 Darlington Ave. — 1:05 a.m. • Trespass in the 300 block of West Market Street — 12:21 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1900 block of Lafayette Road — 3:06 p.m. • Trespass in the 2000 block of Traction Road...
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
