BATTLE GROUND -— It was her goal all season long. And now that goal has become a reality yet again for Southmont’s Addison Meadows who fired a +2 74 to qualify for the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals on Saturday. After shooting a 79 at the sectional, Meadows got out as an individual to the Battle Ground Regional at Battle Ground Golf Club. What made this year different than last season when Meadows qualified for the State Finals as freshman is that this season, due to adding a sixth Regional, instead of taking the top five individuals, only the top two got the chance to move on. Meadows was that second individual and her 74 was good enough for an overall finish of fourth place individually.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO