Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Riverview, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport

A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month. “When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said. The Sept. 2 theft is the latest...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open

In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after early morning shooting in Osprey

OSPREY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Osprey, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive. "The scene is secure, and there is no threat to the community at...
OSPREY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash

LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Closures: Hillsborough County to close district offices and facilities ahead of Ian

All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will close Monday, Sept. 26 for regular operations to allow staff to focus on the emergency response to Tropical Storm Ian. The closure includes all County libraries, parks, preserves, and recreation centers. All County public meetings have also been postponed. The Veterans Memorial Park open house scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, has been postponed. The open house will be rescheduled at a later date.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5am Track of Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

