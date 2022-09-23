Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed in crash near Gandy Bridge
The Tampa Police Department said a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Saturday morning.
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say
Officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
Woman fires gun during fight at Florida Chuck E. Cheese, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon on Saturday.
Largo man accused of shaking, nearly throwing 7-month-old
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
Pinellas County announces school closures and shelter openings
Some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
Largo Man Killed When Pickup Truck Turns In Front Of His Motorcycle
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Largo man was killed in a crash that happened at 9:15 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Blvd. and at the intersection of 62nd Street North,
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
thegabber.com
Running Lexus Stolen in Gulfport
A man left his Lexus sedan running with the keys ignition while visiting his father’s house in Gulfport earlier this month. “When he came back out, he saw the vehicle traveling north on 54th Street South,” the Gulfport Police Department said. The Sept. 2 theft is the latest...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Stole iPhone From Winter Haven Store Employee
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The man in the photo is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after he walked out of A&A Overstock in Winter Haven with an iPhone that didn’t belong to him. According to investigators, the crime occurred on September
1 person dead after early morning shooting in Osprey
OSPREY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Osprey, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the shooting happened in the area of Highland Road and Westview Drive. "The scene is secure, and there is no threat to the community at...
Tampa Police Investigating Deadly Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash On Gandy
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. bicyclist traffic fatality crash in the 5100 block of Gandy Blvd. on the east side of the Gandy Bridge. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. will be closed for
Hillsborough County announces school closures ahead of Ian
Hillsborough County schools will close so the county can prepare to use the buildings as shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
fox13news.com
FHP: Clearwater man traveling with 2 children arrested for DUI manslaughter following fatal crash
LARGO, Fla. - A Clearwater man is accused of killing a man on a motorcycle while driving under the influence with two young girls in the car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Francisco Marcelo Felipe was traveling westbound in a pickup truck on Roosevelt Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday when troopers say he turned in front of a Largo man driving a Harley-Davidson as he tried to make a left turn onto 62nd Street North.
Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers
New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast. With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
Bay News 9
Closures: Hillsborough County to close district offices and facilities ahead of Ian
All Hillsborough County offices and facilities will close Monday, Sept. 26 for regular operations to allow staff to focus on the emergency response to Tropical Storm Ian. The closure includes all County libraries, parks, preserves, and recreation centers. All County public meetings have also been postponed. The Veterans Memorial Park open house scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, has been postponed. The open house will be rescheduled at a later date.
Mysuncoast.com
5am Track of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian is now a hurricane. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been issued for the area. The storm has overnight developed a strong inner core and rapid intensification is forecast. Banding is seen in all quadrants of the storm, another signal of a strengthening system. The central pressure has dropped from 988mb to 983mb.
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
Hillsborough County officials discussing evacuations as Hurricane Ian looms
Hillsborough County officials stated they are making decisions regarding evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian during a press conference in Tampa on Sunday.
