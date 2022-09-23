Nanny, 2 children possibly abducted in Florida, reports say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) — A nanny and two children were possibly abducted in Miami-Dade, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The news station reported that police and the FBI are investigating reports that at least three people were abducted Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to SW 87th Place after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed heavy police presence in the area.

Hours later, police said that a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, and a woman in her 40s were found safe just two miles away, WTVJ reported.

WTVJ reported that the FBI did not give any further information “as this matter is still an active investigation.”

No other information was immediately available.

