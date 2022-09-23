Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Enlightenment School in Waterbury Evacuated After Bomb Threat
The Enlightenment School in Waterbury is evacuated after an anonymous bomb threat, according to police. Police said they were notified just after 10:30 a.m. and the school has been safely evacuated. Authorities are investigating.
Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings
HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night. Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired. Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury
*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police Trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser on I-84 West in Southbury Saturday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
Eyewitness News
Increased police presence Friday at Crosby High School, Danbury High School
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Parents in two school communities said they were on edge after reported threats of violence. Police said the threats were made to Crosby High School and Danbury High School, and the latest in a string of “swatting” incidents. The Waterbury Police Department said it...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash
2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Police arrest 17-year-old for Waterbury Arts Magnet School threat
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is facing charges after giving a threatening message to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School, according to an announcement Thursday from police — the latest in a stream of threats this month against Connecticut schools. Police received information earlier that morning about the threat and issued a shelter […]
Teen charged in school threat case
WATERBURY, Conn. — A teen has been charged with calling in a threat to a Waterbury school Thursday morning. Police said they received information regarding a threatening message that was provided to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School. A shelter in place was initiated and police officers remained present at the school while the incident was investigated.
Video Shows Connecticut State Trooper Helping Suicidal Veteran
A gut-wrenching video of a state police officer assisting a veteran has gone viral.
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
NBC Connecticut
Four Milford Businesses Targeted by Burglars
Four businesses in Milford are left picking up the pieces following a string of burglaries in the city on Friday. “For Milford, it’s pretty shocking,” store manager Furkan Tas said. PuffCity smoke shop was one of the four businesses targeted by burglars Friday morning, according to authorities. “Took...
15-year-old, motorcyclist killed in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a motorcyclist were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Glastonbury Sunday night, according to Glastonbury police. The crash was first reported just before 7 p.m., when a driver on Hebron Avenue in the area of the Route 2 East on-ramp called 911 to report a collision involving an […]
WTNH.com
Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Police Investigating Pair of Robberies
Police are trying to identify the person that robbed two gas stations in North Haven Friday night. According to officials, the first robbery occurred around 8:30 at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. Police say a masked man held a knife to an employee's neck and demanded that they...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged After Ramming Car Into North Haven Police Cruisers
An Enfield man was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two North Haven Police cruisers. This all began when police came across a vehicle in the Dixwell Avenue area that was parked off to the side of the road. Officers found a man unconscious...
Driver arrested for striking Manchester police officer
Manchester police arrested the driver who took off after striking an officer Friday afternoon.
