Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night.  Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired.  Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury

*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police Trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser on I-84 West in Southbury Saturday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash

2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
#Police#Danbury High School#Danbury Schools#Crosby High School
WTNH

Police arrest 17-year-old for Waterbury Arts Magnet School threat

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is facing charges after giving a threatening message to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School, according to an announcement Thursday from police — the latest in a stream of threats this month against Connecticut schools. Police received information earlier that morning about the threat and issued a shelter […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Teen charged in school threat case

WATERBURY, Conn. — A teen has been charged with calling in a threat to a Waterbury school Thursday morning. Police said they received information regarding a threatening message that was provided to a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School. A shelter in place was initiated and police officers remained present at the school while the incident was investigated.
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Four Milford Businesses Targeted by Burglars

Four businesses in Milford are left picking up the pieces following a string of burglaries in the city on Friday. “For Milford, it’s pretty shocking,” store manager Furkan Tas said. PuffCity smoke shop was one of the four businesses targeted by burglars Friday morning, according to authorities. “Took...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

15-year-old, motorcyclist killed in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a motorcyclist were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Glastonbury Sunday night, according to Glastonbury police. The crash was first reported just before 7 p.m., when a driver on Hebron Avenue in the area of the Route 2 East on-ramp called 911 to report a collision involving an […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

North Haven Police Investigating Pair of Robberies

Police are trying to identify the person that robbed two gas stations in North Haven Friday night. According to officials, the first robbery occurred around 8:30 at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. Police say a masked man held a knife to an employee's neck and demanded that they...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Charged After Ramming Car Into North Haven Police Cruisers

An Enfield man was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two North Haven Police cruisers. This all began when police came across a vehicle in the Dixwell Avenue area that was parked off to the side of the road. Officers found a man unconscious...
ENFIELD, CT

