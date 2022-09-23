BOSTON -- The Celtics are heading into the new season with a new head coach, after the team suspended Ime Udoka for the year for multiple violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that Udoka will ever be back on the Boston bench, either.The details of Udoka's transgressions are still unknown, but it has been widely reported that he was engaging in an affair with a Celtics staffer. The Celtics hired an outside firm to look into the matter, and after a two-month investigation, the franchise handed down the harsh and unprecedented punishment to Udoka -- which the coach...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO