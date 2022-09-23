Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing ‘Significant’ Financial Penalty
Embattled Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be punished with a “significant financial penalty” as part of his one-year suspension, team officials announced Friday. Celtics chief executive officer Wyc Grousbeck declined to specify whether Udoka’s suspension for the NBA’s 2022-23 was paid or unpaid. But...
Kyrie Irving Describes How He Felt After Kevin Durant Requested Trade
Irving discussed his perspective on the Nets’ tumultuous offseason Monday.
Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News
Buried in the ugly Ime Udoka news was an unfortunate report on the return of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III. The post Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Jae Crowder trade speculation: Destinations, landing spots, teams for Phoenix Suns forward
Jae Crowder trade speculation has swirled around the Phoenix Suns this offseason and it reached a boiling point after the Suns announced the veteran forward would not attend training camp starting Tuesday as Phoenix works on trading him. Where could Crowder end up in a trade? ...
Will Ime Udoka coach the Celtics again?
BOSTON -- The Celtics are heading into the new season with a new head coach, after the team suspended Ime Udoka for the year for multiple violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that Udoka will ever be back on the Boston bench, either.The details of Udoka's transgressions are still unknown, but it has been widely reported that he was engaging in an affair with a Celtics staffer. The Celtics hired an outside firm to look into the matter, and after a two-month investigation, the franchise handed down the harsh and unprecedented punishment to Udoka -- which the coach...
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Ex-Celtics assistant joining Eastern rival
After spending the better part of the last decade with the Boston Celtics, one assistant coach is switching sides. The Detroit Pistons announced on Friday that Brandon Bailey is joining the team as an assistant, per Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Ex-NBA players Keith Bogans and Rashard Lewis have also been hired by the Pistons as assistants in player development while Brittni Donaldson has joined the team as an assistant in coaching analytics.
