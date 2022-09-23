ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Naples student becomes national merit scholarship semifinalist

A Naples high school senior is a national merit scholarship semifinalist and the first ever for Village School of Naples. Joseph Weaver, 18, took the PSATs like thousands of other seniors. But, unlike thousands of others who took the standardized test, Joseph scored in the top one percent nationwide. “My...
NAPLES, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian

Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lilly Bass Church of God and Unity in Immokalee destroyed in a fire

The Lilly Bass Church of God and Unity in Immokalee was destroyed in a fire but the people who worship there are resilient. The church and the family that runs it has been a staple in the community for decades. The community is coming together to make sure this congregation has a place to worship.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sand, sandbag locations in Southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:. Bonita Springs Fire Department Station 24, 27701 Bonita Grande Drive (sand only). The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Bonita Springs resident with ID. You are encouraged to bring your own shovels just in case the ones provided are being used when you arrive. For more information, call (239) 949-6200.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley

Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

City encourages residents to register for AlertLee

The city of Cape Coral is partnering with Lee County Government to encourage residents to sign up for AlertLee emergency notifications. AlertLee is an emergency notification system that allows registered users to receive telephone, text, and/or email alerts related to natural or man-made emergencies. NOTE: By opting in to weather...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency

Collier County has declared a State of Emergency. Declaring an emergency allows the county to enforce emergency operations and act quickly if the course of the storm changes. This was declared early Sunday after the Board of County Commissioners held an emergency special meeting. Despite the declaration, there are no...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Island Coast cadet earns rare perfect score on U.S. history exam

An Island Coast High School student received a perfect score on his U.S. History End of Course exam taken during his junior year last year. “I was pleasantly surprised when I got the score. It was something I could brag about. I didn’t expect it to be much of a big deal,” JROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Dezmin Goodman said. “It made me feel really good about myself, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious felt that I was capable of doing the best on some of the hardest things.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
westorlandonews.com

27+ Acres Sold in Port Charlotte, Florida

LandQwest Commercial Real Estate Services is celebrating a big sale in Port Charlotte, Florida. 27+ acres of Class “A” multi-family zoned land was sold in the deal. The 27.5 acres, located at 7056 David Blvd, sold for $6,250,000. Here’s a look at the land:
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer to convert Naples hotel to workforce housing

A development company specializing in converting hotel properties into multifamily complexes has bought a Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel in Naples. K2 Developers paid $9.6 million for the 104-room hotel on Tollgate Boulevard off of Collier Boulevard, near the on-ramp to Interstate 75. The company, with offices in Coral Gables...
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE

