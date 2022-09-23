ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ecuadorian-American leads the Phoenix Symphony

By Jorge Torres
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnCGa_0i6k1MUg00

In mid-October, the sounds of The Phoenix Symphony will echo throughout Symphony Hall.

Its conductor, Tito Muñoz, has led the 63-member orchestra for nine years. He didn't see conducting as a profession until high school.

"I'm a violinist and it was a lot of leadership roles that I was seeking out," Muñoz said, "Conducting is kind of like the best leadership role in music."

Conducting has taken Muñoz all over the world, leading symphonies and orchestras in France, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.

As a first-generation American of Ecuadorian descent, he says bringing a diverse perspective makes the sound of music even better.

"We are actually able to enrich the experience for people who may not have that same perspective that someone like me would have," Muñoz stated.

His goal is to offer performances that appeal to a wider audience that normally wouldn't consider a night at the symphony.

The 2022-23 season kicks off October 14 th at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix.

For the full Phoenix Symphony schedule, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Downtown Phoenix#Ecuadorian#Symphonies#The Phoenix Symphony#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Music
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy