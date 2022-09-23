Read full article on original website
Fall-like temps return soon, and we’re closely watching the Tropics
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The first day of the weekend has been wonderful as clear skies dominated our weather for the day. We have been unseasonably hot and with so much humidity in our area, the feel like temperatures have been even hotter. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for tomorrow, but we will get a cool down as a cold front will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. With that front, we will see cooler temperatures and some widespread showers will be possible as the front moves through.
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday night. It was upgraded from what was known as Tropical Depression #9. At the time it was upgraded, it had max sustained winds of 40mph. It’s expected to gradually strengthen this weekend as it moves over the warm waters of the Caribbean along with a more prime environment for development. It’ll bring impacts to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend, then it’ll impact parts of Cuba Sunday into Monday...possibly as a hurricane.
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update on the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed over the Central Caribbean Sea this morning. It is moving WNW at 13 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen before entering the Gulf of Mexico. We will be sure to keep you all updated in the days to come.
13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, you could’ve taken a journey down to the Rose Hill Cemetery off Eighth Street to hear about the history of Meridian. The 13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costume Tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of Meridian an opportunity to hear stories about the history of Meridian and Mississippi.
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening. Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes. Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think...
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare for its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents, clothing, and food to over 450 children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties. This year the...
UWA puts No. 8 West Georgia to the test
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama hosted No. 8 West Georgia Saturday and battled them through the third quarter. Late in the first quarter starting quarterback, Tucker Melton would connect with Darius Nalls to give UWA a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would hold onto that lead heading into the locker room at the half.
Frontline Responders - Rocky Rockette
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Whether it be cleaning kennels or adopting out dogs and cats, the Director of the Lauderdale County Animal Control believes that this job is not meant for anyone who just loves animals, but they must want to make a positive impact. “I saw a lot of need...
Mrs. Bonnie B. Therrell
Graveside services for Mrs. Bonnie B. Therrell will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Hal Bates officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Therrell, 87, of Chunky, passed away Thursday,...
GOTW: Russell Christian Academy remains unbeaten during Homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors beat the Cornerstone Eagles 32-20 to remain undefeated on the season. It was a special day for the Warriors as they were celebrating Homecoming. In RCA’s first drive, they quickly got on the board after John Bennie Jones found Kamron Darden for the touchdown.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
Cannabis dispensary opening soon in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana business with his partner Michael Grace. The name of their business is called the Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary. Williams purchased a building located at 1800 6th Street where he will be selling different strains of medical marijuana.
WDAM-TV
Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:14 AM on September 22,...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
WDAM-TV
Simple assault charges dropped against men after fight at Wayne Co. football game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight that broke out at a football stadium in Wayne County was settled in court Thursday morning. According to Wayne County Justice Court Clerk Michelle McCann, James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith. McCann said both men decided...
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake Arrests
EARL A PARROTT, 56, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. FORD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000. CRAIG A PEE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking –...
