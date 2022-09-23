Read full article on original website
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Football: Union rallies in 4Q to take down Somerville
O’Malley King threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Union take a 21-7 comeback win over Somerville, in Somerville. The Pioneers (1-4) held onto a 7-0 lead for three quarters. Todd Francis used a rushing touchdown in the fourth to help get the Farmers (1-3) back into the game and King threw two touchdown passes to Omar Ibrahim.
Football: No. 1 Bergen Catholic keeping spirits high as 17-game win streak ends (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic senior defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell clapped and screamed for his teammates to keep their heads up after a 31-7 home loss to NJ.com’s No. 3 team in Don Bosco Prep. It’s the largest defeat the No. 1 Crusaders have suffered since a 34-7 road loss to St. Peter’s Prep in 2018.
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
Brayden Nolan scores 3 TDs as Newton shuts down Kittatinny - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran three times, scored three touchdowns and gained 137 yards, all in the first quarter, as Newton cruised to a 52-0 victory at home over Kittatinny. Tommy Carroll had seven carries for 112 yards and scored the final TD for Newton (4-0) on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record
Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
Linden, September 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu’s season seems in jeopardy
NEW YORK — The Yankees have tried everything to get DJ LeMahieu back on the field, and he’s matched them every step of the way. Yankees trainers and LeMahieu have met with doctors and foot specialists. They’ve talked with New Balance about custom orthotics that would ease the pain in his right second toe and big toe that has landed him on ice since Sept. 5.
UPDATE: Yankees, Red Sox in rain delay (9/25/22)
NEW YORK — The tarp was on the field before Sunday night baseball at Yankee Stadium, so there was no outdoor batting practice. Rain is in the forecast, and it could affect the Yankees’ series finale with the Boston Red Sox as well as Aaron Judge’s home run chase, which is being televised by ESPN.
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Mets outfielder gets injury update
The New York Mets are still waiting for the return of Starling Marte. The club put out a statement regarding the outfielder’s injury status:. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his right middle finger which showed improved healing. He will continue baseball activities as tolerated. BUY METS TICKETS:...
