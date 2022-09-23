Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Penns Grove, GCIT earn big wins over longtime nemeses
Last week was payback time. In a span of three days, GCIT and Penns Grove turned the tables on longtime thorns in their side and solidified strong starts to the season. Penns Grove shut out Schalick 2-0 on Friday on a pair of goals by Vincent Bonola. Ruben Dominguez and Jacob Marquez collected the assists.
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Woodstown honors Ron Udy, who had a huge impact in the community, with renovated soccer complex
Those who knew Ron Udy best will tell you that he was a big believer in family, community and the power of sports. It was only fitting that all three of those pieces came together to produce an extreme makeover of the Woodstown High School varsity soccer fields in honor of the man who brought the sport to the school in the first place.
Football: Burlington Township defeats Rancocas Valley in wild finish
Burlington Township’s defense stood strong in the fourth quarter as it stopped Rancocas Valley in the red zone with five seconds left to preserve the 21-14 win in Burlington Township. While Burlington Township (3-2) celebrated its win, Rancocas Valley head coach Garrett Lucas argued the clock should have stopped...
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders
The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
By taking advantage of Carson Wentz’s ‘issues,’ Eagles’ defensive line justifies hype
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stared across the line of scrimmage at Washington Commanders right tackle Samuel Cosmi, and it’s not difficult to imagine Graham, who loves to taunt offensive linemen, chirping at him with “I’m coming for you, fat boy.” Graham calls it a term of “endearment.”
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
See video of massive crowds, burnouts and chaos at fatal H2oi Wildwood car meet up
Hundreds of cars and thousands of people invaded Wildwood this weekend for what police are describing as an “unsanctioned” pop-up H2oi car rally that delved into a chaotic scene Saturday night when at least two people were killed. Video from earlier in the day Saturday shows a calmer...
Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City
The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student
A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say
Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
