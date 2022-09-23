ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingswood, NJ

City
Audubon, NJ
City
Collingswood, NJ
Collingswood, NJ
Sports
Audubon, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others

LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’

LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ A.J. Brown reveals plans for Batman cape he wore after TD vs. Commanders

The Eagles were mask-wearing underdogs when they won a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Now, they’re the Caped Crusaders. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, after catching his first touchdown pass of the season, wore a Batman cape on the sidelines during the Eagles’ dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City

The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
