Pequannock Township, NJ

NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Sports
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Pequannock Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Dominant ground game and defense power No. 12 West Morris past Sparta

Stopping West Morris’ Stefano Montella is already a huge task for any defense. But when West Morris executes its Wing-T rushing attack with nearly flawless precision like it did on Friday night- Montella, who had over 800 yards going into Friday night’s game with Sparta- can be just one of several problems for defensive coordinators to worry about.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals

Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in N.J. for weekend drawing

A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose the retailer that sold the lucky ticket later Monday. No one across the country hit Saturday’s $274.8 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Monday night’s drawing...
LOTTERY
NJ.com

Jets show they have figured nothing out with series of disastrous mistakes in 27-12 loss to Bengals

Sunday brought a huge opportunity for the New York Jets. Against the scuffling Bengals, the Jets could prove that they had learned from the mistakes that crushed them in the first two games of the season. And thanks to their ridiculous Week 2 escape act in Cleveland, the Jets were in position to climb above .500 for the first time since September of 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022

Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked

Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

