Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Football: Burlington Township defeats Rancocas Valley in wild finish
Burlington Township’s defense stood strong in the fourth quarter as it stopped Rancocas Valley in the red zone with five seconds left to preserve the 21-14 win in Burlington Township. While Burlington Township (3-2) celebrated its win, Rancocas Valley head coach Garrett Lucas argued the clock should have stopped...
Dominant ground game and defense power No. 12 West Morris past Sparta
Stopping West Morris’ Stefano Montella is already a huge task for any defense. But when West Morris executes its Wing-T rushing attack with nearly flawless precision like it did on Friday night- Montella, who had over 800 yards going into Friday night’s game with Sparta- can be just one of several problems for defensive coordinators to worry about.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
With Giants’ Kadarius Toney likely out, will Kenny Golladay get more playing time vs. Cowboys?
All eyes — or at least many eyes — will be on Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Monday night. Will he be spotted on the sideline for most of the Giants’ Week 3 home game against the Cowboys? Or will he actually play a substantial number of snaps (unlike last week)?
Did Buccaneers’ Tom Brady steal free-agent WR from Giants’ clutches?
It seems the coaching staff thought the Giants didn’t have enough drama among their wide receivers with Kadarius Toney’s persistent injuries, Kenny Golladay’s soap opera, and Darius Slayton’s fall from grace, so they aggressively pursued free agent Cole Beasley, who made headlines last year as a vaccine denier.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals
Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in N.J. for weekend drawing
A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose the retailer that sold the lucky ticket later Monday. No one across the country hit Saturday’s $274.8 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Monday night’s drawing...
No quarterback controversy for Jets: Joe Flacco booed by fans in loss to Bengals
New York Jets fans rained down boos on quarterback Joe Flacco in Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Some even chanted for third-string quarterback Mike White. Flacco struggled in his third consecutive start, finishing 28-of-52 for 285 yards with four turnovers — he...
Jets show they have figured nothing out with series of disastrous mistakes in 27-12 loss to Bengals
Sunday brought a huge opportunity for the New York Jets. Against the scuffling Bengals, the Jets could prove that they had learned from the mistakes that crushed them in the first two games of the season. And thanks to their ridiculous Week 2 escape act in Cleveland, the Jets were in position to climb above .500 for the first time since September of 2018.
Giants finally playing a big game; their head coach Brian Daboll knows about far bigger ones
Brian Daboll doesn’t just know about big games; he knows about the biggest of games. He has a championship ring collection so large that one hand is not enough for all of them. He was an assistant coach when the New England Patriots won their first five Super Bowls...
Jets’ loss to Bengals is proof they can’t count on return of Zach Wilson to solve all their problems
The losing isn’t the biggest problem for the New York Jets right now. That’s a strange thing to say about a team that has missed the playoffs in 11 straight seasons. But it’s also the truth. On the surface, Sunday’s 27-12 loss against the Bengals is not...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022
Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked
Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
N.J. reports 2,189 COVID cases, 9 deaths; number of daily positive tests up from last month
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the number of positive tests rose over last month. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,813, a 23% increase from a week ago and a 4% increase from a month ago.
