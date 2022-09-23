ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
The Hill

Russia says it is in ‘sporadic’ contact with US on nuclear issues

The Kremlin says it’s in “sporadic” contact with the U.S. after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. has talked directly to top-level Russian leaders as recently as the last few days. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed there are channels between the two countries to facilitate emergency communications, but said that…
POLITICS
The Hill

GOP lawmakers celebrate right-wing candidate’s win in Italian elections

Conservative lawmakers are voicing support for Giorgia Meloni, the leader of a right-wing alliance that came out victorious in Italy’s elections on Sunday. The new government is expected to maintain Italy’s support for Ukraine and NATO, but Meloni has taken a harder stance on issues like immigration, calling for a naval blockade to prevent migrant…
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Italy election: Where does right-wing Giorgia Meloni stand on Europe, immigration and LGBT issues?

Italy is on track for its most right-wing government since the Second World War as Giorgia Meloni’s arch-conservative party tops preliminary results from Sunday’s general election.Ms Meloni, a 45-year-old Roman who has led Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) on the margins of Italy’s politics for a decade, stormed to prominence in a snap election called after Mario Draghi’s coalition collapsed over the summer.The outsider candidate is thought to have benefited from being the only major party leader who refused to join the government of national unity established under Mr Draghi last year.A campaign alliance linking Ms Meloni to conservative...
IMMIGRATION

