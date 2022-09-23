Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Girls Tennis: No. 1 Marlboro edges No. 6 Holmdel for Monmouth County Tournament title
Marlboro, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, got everything it had from No. 6 Holmdel, but the Mustangs squeaked out the Monmouth County Tournament title by just one point this weekend at Bey Lea Park in Toms River. The championship is Marlboro’s third in a row.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Football: Nick Iannacone leads Cedar Grove over Montclair Immaculate
Nick Iannacone had three touchdown catches, an interception, and blocked a punt to power Cedar Grove past Montclair Immaculate 21-7 in Cedar Grove. With the win, Cedar Grove improved to 4-1 while Montclair Immaculate fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
Brayden Nolan scores 3 TDs as Newton shuts down Kittatinny - Football recap
Brayden Nolan ran three times, scored three touchdowns and gained 137 yards, all in the first quarter, as Newton cruised to a 52-0 victory at home over Kittatinny. Tommy Carroll had seven carries for 112 yards and scored the final TD for Newton (4-0) on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu’s season seems in jeopardy
NEW YORK — The Yankees have tried everything to get DJ LeMahieu back on the field, and he’s matched them every step of the way. Yankees trainers and LeMahieu have met with doctors and foot specialists. They’ve talked with New Balance about custom orthotics that would ease the pain in his right second toe and big toe that has landed him on ice since Sept. 5.
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record
Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
Kyrie Irving addresses contract situation with Nets: ‘I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated’
Speaking to the media for the first time since the Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round in April, Kyrie Irving said he felt “embarrassed” by the loss, admitted Kevin Durant’s trade demand this summer was “awkward” and said his decision not to get vaccinated cost him a huge four-year extension.
Mets outfielder gets injury update
The New York Mets are still waiting for the return of Starling Marte. The club put out a statement regarding the outfielder’s injury status:. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his right middle finger which showed improved healing. He will continue baseball activities as tolerated. BUY METS TICKETS:...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s college teammate admires historic season
Each day brings another chance for Aaron Judge to make history. The New York Yankees slugging outfielder is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record of 61 home runs. Fans are eagerly anticipating that record breaking swing.
Nestor Cortes pitches Yankees to brink of AL East title, makes case for Game 1 ALDS start
NEW YORK — As the waiting and waiting and waiting continues for Aaron Judge to catch and pass Roger Maris, Nestor Cortes just might be making the Yankees think twice about who’s on the mound for their first playoff game a couple weeks down the road. Would the...
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Blue Jays on Monday
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season game on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 (9/26/22) at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Local fans can watch the...
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge is holding up after 46 starts in a row, the last 5 with no homers
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone considers DH games half of a day off, and Aaron Judge got one Sunday night while starting his 46th game in a row. Actually, the big guy got that half day and then some in a Yankees’ 2-0 win over the Red Sox because the game was called after six innings due to rain.
Yankees castoff Miguel Andujar gets new home via waiver claim
NEW YORK — Miguel Andujar is getting the fresh start that he’s been craving. Designated for assignment by the Yankees last Thursday, Andujar was claimed off wavers by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. By rule, Andujar will take up a spot on the Pirates’ 40-man roster and presumably joined their active roster for the final week and a half of the regular season.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0