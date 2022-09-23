Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
‘Grands’ news: A column jointly written by East Grand Superintendent Brad Ray and West Grand Superintendent Elizabeth Bauer
Over the past several years, East and West Grand school districts have worked together in a grant called Homegrown Talent Initiative. Through this grant, we’ve been able to develop a systematic internship program, open up more opportunities for students (including having East Grand students take certified nursing assistant training at West Grand and allowing West Grand students take EMT classes in East Grand), and hire a shared position to direct this work and better connect the districts.
skyhinews.com
State Representative Julie McCluskie addresses her election run post-redistricting
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect Ms. McCluskie’s title. As a state representative currently for Colorado’s 61st District, Democrat Julie McCluskie considers the concerns of five counties: Lake, Pitkin, Delta, Summit and Gunnison. With redistricting, if she is reelected this November, she will...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
Six Colorado Arby’s Locations to Undergo Upgrades
The Flynn Restaurant Group-owned franchise locations are being modernized and renovated
Casa Bonita employees get free language classes amid renovations
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In an effort to improve communication in the kitchen and bring employees together, 29 Casa Bonita employees just completed a weeks-long program to improve their language skills. From divers to cooks, Casa Bonita employees took Spanish and English classes this summer and were awarded on Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
skyhinews.com
Interior Department invests $5.1M to advance wildfire resilience in Colorado
WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the Interior department announced it has invested over $5.1 million to advance wildfire resilience work and support fuels management projects in Colorado during fiscal year 2022. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is part of $103 million allocated by the Interior...
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs
These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Comments / 0