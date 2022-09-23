ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

‘Grands’ news: A column jointly written by East Grand Superintendent Brad Ray and West Grand Superintendent Elizabeth Bauer

Over the past several years, East and West Grand school districts have worked together in a grant called Homegrown Talent Initiative. Through this grant, we’ve been able to develop a systematic internship program, open up more opportunities for students (including having East Grand students take certified nursing assistant training at West Grand and allowing West Grand students take EMT classes in East Grand), and hire a shared position to direct this work and better connect the districts.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
