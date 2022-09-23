Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
28-Year-Old Pro Boxer Allegedly Shot And Killed By Older Brother
Professional boxer Isiah Jones was allegedly shot and killed by his older brother in Detroit last week after a dispute that began over a small amount of money. Police arrived at a Stout Street residence in Detroit at around 6:30pm on Monday, September 19. The authorities found an unresponsive Jones who had apparently suffered a significant gunshot wound, and medical staff declared the 28-year-old dead shortly after arriving on the scene.
