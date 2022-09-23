Read full article on original website
WDSU
Darren Bridges has been found guilty of killing New Orleans police officer
NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer was found guilty of first-degree murder after over a week of testimony. Right before the verdict was read, you could hear a pin drop in the courtroom. That's how quiet it was and Darren Bridges showed absolutely no emotion as the unanimous guilty verdict was read.
WDSU
Alleged cop killer's fate now in the hands of an Orleans Parish jury
The trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer ended after over a week of testimony. A jury was handed the case and began deliberations in the first-degree murder trial 0f Darren Bridges on Tuesday afternoon. Bridges is charged with fatally shooting New Orleans police Officer...
WDSU
New Orleans district attorney, Marcus McNeil's family discuss murder conviction
The family of a New Orleans police officer is making a statement following the conviction of the man found guilty in his murder. Darren Bridges was convicted Tuesday of murdering Officer Marcus McNeil. New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams prosecuted the trial himself, and is joining McNeil's family in a...
WDSU
NOPD searches for toddler taken from legal guardian
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old who was taken without permission on Monday from her legal guardian. Detectives said Jream Macklin, 3, was taken around 11:30 a.m. without permission from her legal guardian's home by her biological mother, 33-year-old Addinesha Estem. Police...
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
WDSU
Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
WDSU
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
WDSU
NOPD: One dead, one injured in Interstate shooting near Louisa Street exit
NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the interstate Tuesday night left a man dead and another injured in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the two men were shot around 10:13 p.m. on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. One died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to an update from police.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of stealing e-cigarette display
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man caught on camera stealing an e-cigarette display. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the shoplifting incident happened at Sportsman's Paradise in Robert. A man with a face mask is seen entering the...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports 1 man killed in Marrero shooting on Sunday
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 11 p.m. in Marrero on Sunday. Deputies say a man was found lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death near 7th Ward, St. Roch line
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the 7th Ward St. Roch line. The shooting happened at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene.
WDSU
Kenner police investigating after person struck, killed on Williams Boulevard
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating after a person was struck and killed Wednesday morning. Police say the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard. According to police, the driver, Erik Rodriguez-Morales, 22, of Kenner, was found not at...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday night. According to reports, a man was shot on Carol Street in Thibodaux around 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any knowledge of this...
WDSU
Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for drug charges
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a Slidell man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute. Jason Leon Griffin, 41, has been sentenced to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin and 20...
WDSU
Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle while sitting in her car on Saturday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle in a parking lot in Houma on Saturday evening. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the 7400 block of West Main Street around 6:22 p.m.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish 911 system connectivity issues now resolved
JEFFERSON, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they were having issues with its 911 system. The system was experiencing difficulties, and people may be having trouble reaching 911, according to the sheriff's office. The connectivity issue has been resolved and the 911 system is now...
WDSU
2 suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from a Mid-City business
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking two suspects accused of breaking into a Mid-City business and stealing over $5,000 worth of property. According to police, the pictured suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a business on the 500 block of North Cortez Street on Sept. 17.
