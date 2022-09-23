ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Darren Bridges has been found guilty of killing New Orleans police officer

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer was found guilty of first-degree murder after over a week of testimony. Right before the verdict was read, you could hear a pin drop in the courtroom. That's how quiet it was and Darren Bridges showed absolutely no emotion as the unanimous guilty verdict was read.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searches for toddler taken from legal guardian

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old who was taken without permission on Monday from her legal guardian. Detectives said Jream Macklin, 3, was taken around 11:30 a.m. without permission from her legal guardian's home by her biological mother, 33-year-old Addinesha Estem. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Justice Department#Nopd
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD: One dead, one injured in Interstate shooting near Louisa Street exit

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the interstate Tuesday night left a man dead and another injured in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the two men were shot around 10:13 p.m. on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. One died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to an update from police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Slidell man sentenced to 40 years for drug charges

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a Slidell man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute. Jason Leon Griffin, 41, has been sentenced to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute heroin and 20...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish 911 system connectivity issues now resolved

JEFFERSON, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they were having issues with its 911 system. The system was experiencing difficulties, and people may be having trouble reaching 911, according to the sheriff's office. The connectivity issue has been resolved and the 911 system is now...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy