Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
International students on adapting to life at Yale following the COVID-19 pandemic
Last fall, students returned to campus for an in-person school year after a year-and-a-half of hybrid and remote learning. This was a particularly big change for international students, many of whom had been unable to either leave or enter the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Yale Daily News
The not-so-minor question of majors at Yale
One question follows every student at Yale. It crops up in rushed introductions at Commons, inevitably slipping into late-night conversations with strangers in the buttery — it is a piece of our unofficial starter pack. “What’s your major?”: an unassuming but existential question that forces us to re-examine what defines us.
Comments / 0