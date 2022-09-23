Read full article on original website
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
Jerry Jones Names The 'Issue' He Had With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Amari Cooper
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world during the offseason when they sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. All they received in return is a fifth-round pick. The lackluster deal led some to believe Jones took issue with Cooper's play last season. After all, the Cowboys...
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota rushes for TD vs. Seahawks
The Atlanta Falcons took an early lead in Week 3 after QB Marcus Mariota took it in himself from the one-yard line to give the team a 7-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks. Fans will be pleased to know that Kyle Pitts played a big factor in the offense and moving the ball downfield.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; will feature skills competitions, flag football game instead
The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)
It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) questionable vs. Texans
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is listed as questionable with a hip injury for Sunday's game against the Houston Texas. Smith missed practice all week and coach Matt Eberflus is hopeful the fifth-year-pro will play against the Texans. Smith, 25, has 20 tackles in two games this season. He topped...
Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. plead to bring the receiver back to LA
Yet another Los Angeles Rams player has pleaded for Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the team. This time it comes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey. During a recent press conference, Jalen Ramsey spoke about last season’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He acknowledged how it served as a breakout game for several players, one of them being Beckham Jr.
Browns' top 5 Pro Football Focus performers vs. Steelers
Following their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers that left them as the top dogs in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns’ roster was graded by Pro Football Focus to determine who the key contributors really were. The quants at PFF released their grades after the game, and the results may be surprising to Browns fans who watched the team in real-time.
Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
