Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/25/22)

It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
Yardbarker

Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) questionable vs. Texans

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is listed as questionable with a hip injury for Sunday's game against the Houston Texas. Smith missed practice all week and coach Matt Eberflus is hopeful the fifth-year-pro will play against the Texans. Smith, 25, has 20 tackles in two games this season. He topped...
Yardbarker

Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. plead to bring the receiver back to LA

Yet another Los Angeles Rams player has pleaded for Odell Beckham Jr. to return to the team. This time it comes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey. During a recent press conference, Jalen Ramsey spoke about last season’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He acknowledged how it served as a breakout game for several players, one of them being Beckham Jr.
FOX Sports

Bucs, Jags, 49ers headline Cowherd's NFL Week 3 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is a day away, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his five favorite picks ahead of the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 3 on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
NFL

