TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka's NBA Suspension, And Twitter Has Her Back
Long has received an outpouring of love online — including an effusive statement of support from Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
NBA・
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics
In a statement to PEOPLE, Nia Long addressed the "outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time" following rumors of Ime Udoka's alleged affair Nia Long is prioritizing her family. The Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to...
Golden State Warriors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Never underestimate the element of surprise. It can give you an advantage in a lot of situations. NBA teams know this all too well. After all, an opponent who’s off-guard is an opponent who’s unprepared. This has been a key component of competitive strategies since at least the days of Sun Tzu. It’s ruthless and cunning, but it’s also highly effective.
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently put A.D.'s nagging injury absences into perspective.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Warriors' Draymond Green says he'll likely be free agent after season
"I don't think it will happen," Draymond Green said of agreeing to an extension before the season.
Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns
In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Steph Curry Best Player in The World
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on top
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Michael Jordan's Newest Basketball Shoe is Here
The Air Jordan 37 is available for purchase on Nike's website. Everything fans need to know about Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe.
Lakers News: Who's In, Who's Out For Players-Only Minicamp
Which Lakers are meeting up today in San Diego?
Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News
Buried in the ugly Ime Udoka news was an unfortunate report on the return of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III. The post Amid the Ime Udoka Drama, the Boston Celtics Sneak In Some Unfortunate Robert Williams News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
