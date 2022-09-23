Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: A beautiful day in the neighborhood during Mr. Rogers' Day on Saturday
ANDERSON, Calif. — It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood on Saturday for the fourth annual Mr. Rogers' Day at the Anderson River Park, presented by KIXE. The day began with the Anderson High School band preforming its rendition of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Then, Fred...
A bee-utiful weekend for a festival; 41st annual Honeybee Festival returns
Palo Cedro, CA — Saturday was a perfect day for one of Palo Cedro’s most storied community events. The 41st annual "Honeybee Festival" was back at the Bishop Quinn Catholic center. Kick-started with a morning pancake breakfast, the honey-themed fun includes a tractor parade, live music, food, face-paintings, and plenty of local vendors.
New bike share program rolls into Redding
A new bike share program was announced at Redding's State of the City event yesterday. The program is starting with 70 electric bikes, spread over 120 bike docks throughout Downtown Redding. Shasta Living Streets Executive Director Ann Thomas hopes to see the program increase to 110 bikes and 190 docks soon.
Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm
SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
The Shasta Builders' Exchange hosts open house for visitors and potential trainees
With doors wide open for visitors and prospective trainees, The Shasta Builder's Exchange held an open house at its new location on Friday morning. Executive Director Chad Scott was there to give a group of elected officials and others a tour. Although The Builder's Exchange moved to its new location...
Corning police help with trash clean-up Friday morning
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police Department helped clean up large amounts of garbage throughout the Corning community Friday morning. “...dedicated, hard-working employees at the City of Corning Public Works Department for their commitment to keeping our city up and running.”
WATCH: Moment Sherri Papini realized detectives knew she was lying
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping, was recorded on camera inside an interrogation room the moment detectives dropped a bombshell on her web of lies. Papini, 39, of Redding, burst into tears when two detectives told her that they found her ex-boyfriend and he passed a […]
Newly released photos show Sherri Papini when first found in 2016; locals react to images
REDDING, Calif. — With Sherri Papini receiving her sentence of 18 months in prison, KRCR asked locals on Wednesday for their reaction to this case finally be closed. More specifically, KRCR shared newly gained photos, showing what Papini looked like when law enforcement first found her on the side of County Road 17 in 2016.
Possible vegetation fire behind Walmart in Anderson
Anderson, CA — There are reports of a possible vegetation fire that broke out in Anderson near the Walmart Supercenter Sunday night around 8:35 pm. Cal Fire, Anderson Police, and other agencies are responding to the scene. The fire's cause and the vegetation's size have yet to be confirmed....
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
Firefighters at scene of less than 1 acre vegetation fire near Bald Mountain
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9:35 A.M. UPDATE - Shasta-Trinity National Forest firefighters were able to suppress the Friday Fire near Bald Mountain at two-tenths of an acre. The fire has been contained, however, crews will continue to monitor the fire. The fire started on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. The fire...
Fentanyl located in home near Redding school, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A repeat offender was arrested after officers found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in Redding, according to police. Police said 29-year-old Jaxon Bryant was arrested after they searched his home and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a scale and drug paraphernalia. Bryant's home is located near an elementary school...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
El Pollo Loco Signs Multi-Unit Deal for Northern California and Southern Oregon
El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development deal for five new restaurants in parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon over the next several years. The deal has been signed with Bunch of Pollo, Inc., an experienced franchise group whose partners already own and operate QSR West, a franchisee of more than 70 Burger King restaurants across the region.
Getting earthquake ready this National Preparedness Month
REDDING, Calif. — September is National Preparedness Month, and while we often focus our attention on wildfires, earthquakes also pose a threat to communities in the Northstate. On Thursday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred just 23 miles west of Red Bluff, and a total of eight minor earthquakes have been measured in the region over the past week. While none of these caused any damage, the potential for an impactful event always looms. For advice on how you can prepare yourself for earthquakes, we spoke with the Jose Lara of the California Office of Emergency Services. Serving as the Seismic Hazards Branch Chief, Lara laid out the best steps to be prepared for an earthquake here in a tectonically active region.
Fake gun leads to real arrest at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after using a imitation gun to steal a pistol holster, alcohol, and clothing from Walmart, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officials said Julio Estrada, 31, of Shingletown, was found nearby and detained. A search revealed what appeared to be...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
Redding State of the City address highlights funding, housing
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding community gathered for the annual State of the City address. Mayor Kristen Schreder highlighted how Redding used $18.7 million of coronavirus funding toward public safety, parks, youth programs and infrastructure. Schreder says Redding now has three firefighters on all of its fire engines and the...
Man arrested for arson after fire near Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson for starting a fire near the Walmart store in Anderson. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a hillside on Rhonda Road behind the Walmart Supercenter. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. Police said it burned...
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
