San Mateo, CA

NBC Bay Area

Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident

An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
SAN LORENZO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Father, Son Stabbed to Death Inside Hayward Home: Police

Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave. Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence. Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man injured in possible pellet-gun shooting near San Jose airport

SAN JOSE -- Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning.The San Jose police department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.Medics at the scene determined the adult male victim's non-life threatening injury is likely from a pellet gun.The suspect is described as a homeless man who has fled into the creek area, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn Residents of Uptick in ATM Robberies in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month. Announced Friday, police said there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines. Officers remind...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home

SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating Report of Woman Trying to Lure 12-Year-Old Into Vehicle

Police in Berkeley are investigating a report a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into a vehicle on Tuesday. On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of Sacramento Street when a car stopped in front of him and a woman got out of the car and tried to convince the boy to get inside, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
BERKELEY, CA

