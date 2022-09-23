Read full article on original website
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident
An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
NBC Bay Area
Father, Son Stabbed to Death Inside Hayward Home: Police
Hayward police are looking for the person who stabbed a father and son to death Sunday morning on the 100 block of Lund Ave. Police said in a statement they received a call about 4:25 a.m. regarding an altercation inside a residence. Responding officers found two unconscious subjects, a father...
3rd Bay Area senior living facility resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo senior assisted living facility, along with […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
Man injured in possible pellet-gun shooting near San Jose airport
SAN JOSE -- Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning.The San Jose police department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.Medics at the scene determined the adult male victim's non-life threatening injury is likely from a pellet gun.The suspect is described as a homeless man who has fled into the creek area, police said.
UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- As other students get ready for the next quarter of their education, Robert Cedillo is looking to make sure his SUV is back to normal. Cedillo had his car stolen when he wasn’t even in town. “I come back from vacation, and my car is gone,” Cedillo said. “It’s not where The post UC Santa Cruz student living in car made to pay $3000 after suspected theft appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Second senior dies after ingesting chemicals at San Mateo senior living facility
A second elderly person died after ingesting dishwashing liquid at a San Mateo senior living facility. A wrongful death suit filed by the victim's family says it was a much stronger chemical.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man
SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Oakland Police Unit Responds to Dozens of 911 Calls, Reporting Sideshow and Injury
The 911 calls started pouring in at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 21, reporting a growing sideshow at 98th Avenue and Empire Road in Oakland. Callers reported dozens of cars involved and about a hundred spectators. Dispatcher: “Oakland emergency, Dispatcher 10.”. Caller 1: “Yes, we’re having a sideshow. All the...
Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose
UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn Residents of Uptick in ATM Robberies in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month. Announced Friday, police said there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines. Officers remind...
San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims
A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District. It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail. “Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know...
21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home
SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Report of Woman Trying to Lure 12-Year-Old Into Vehicle
Police in Berkeley are investigating a report a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into a vehicle on Tuesday. On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of Sacramento Street when a car stopped in front of him and a woman got out of the car and tried to convince the boy to get inside, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
