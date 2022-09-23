ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Second Harvest of Big Bend unveils food locker at Sabal Palm Elementary School

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
Twenty-four hour access to fresh food. Second Harvest along with city and county partners launched their first food locker at Sabal Palm Elementary School Thursday morning.

The Lockers are temperature controlled, and will be a spot where parents - and even community members - can order and pick up 20 pound food boxes for their families.

The new program is free to the public - Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth tells ABC 27 - with the new addition - they hope that there will be even less barriers prohibiting families from providing food for their loved ones.

"Having a locker situated in one location with food available for 24-hour access for that family is going to reduce and hopefully eliminate barriers for that family and the food that they need," Ellsworth said.

Second Harvest and Leon County are working to open three more food lockers in communities struggling with food insecurity.

