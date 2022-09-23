ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What to do about your pets?

LAKE MARY, Fla - As Floridians prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, there is still a level of uncertainty as to how bad the future hurricane will be once it hits land in Florida. If conditions get bad enough, some may have to evacuate. Those with pets will want to prepare if they find themselves in that situation.
WCJB

A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
villages-news.com

Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages

A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
wuft.org

Battle of the bands raises over $25,000 to help end homelessness in Gainesville

An exhilarating atmosphere filled The Wooly on Friday night as about 200 attendees sang and danced while local bands rocked out under the dim red glow of stage lights. Although the crowd was cheering all night, it roared with excitement when it was announced the attendees had raised an all-time high of $25,000 to end homelessness in Gainesville.
villages-news.com

Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017

Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 11 years since Michelle Parker went missing, and about eight years since a search of this magnitude was conducted. Investigators are following up on one of the 20 tips that have been called in since Wednesday when a new reward was posted for information leading to her disappearance.
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in car at Clay County park; foul play suspected: CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking for answers after a woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a car parked at a Middleburg park. According to the investigators, the woman was found Saturday in a car at Omega Park on County Road 218 around 6 p.m. and was bleeding from her head.
wuft.org

Despite economic hardships, a few Archer hunting preserves thrive

Swaddled in the arms of his owner, a seven-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer contests a ride-along in the bed of Jacob “Huck” Huckabee’s white Chevrolet truck. At Emerald Creek Kennels in Archer, Dude is the youngest of Huckabee’s 14 hunting dogs that he trains alongside his wife, Logan, and their four-legged customers.
ARCHER, FL

