Sample ballots now available on My Voter Page
ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page. This rollout features a newer, user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election. The sample ballot is designed to replicate the...
Albany Herald
Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia
ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
WRDW-TV
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
Georgia will replace Coffee County election machines after unauthorized access by Trump allies
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has stepped into the controversy over unauthorized access to election machines in Coffee County by allies of then-President Donald Trump’s in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Raffensperger announced Friday that his office is replacing the election equipment in Coffee County...
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan’s mother has died
Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced today that his mother, Carole Duncan, died on Friday. “Nothing can prepare you for the day you have to say goodbye to your mom. Yesterday was that day for me and it hurts so bad. She was my best friend growing up and never left my side,” Duncan said. “I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but I’m grateful God made her my mom,” Duncan said in a social media post Saturday morning.
Albany Herald
Good-government measure aimed at suspended elected officials tops proposals on statewide ballot
ATLANTA — After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 19-25)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Atlanta boy's cancer battle inspires major funding win for pediatric cancer research. A local boy’s cancer battle inspired a small non-profit to go after an unusual source to fund pediatric cancer research, and that effort is paying off - with the United States Department of Defense now allocating $56 million to the effort.
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Albany Herald
New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied
ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
CBS 46
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday. “She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but...
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University to Host 2023 Governor’s Honors Program
Hundreds of the state’s best and brightest rising high school juniors and seniors will flood Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro Campus during the summer of 2023 to participate in the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP), the state’s most prestigious four-week, residential summer program. The GHP provides students...
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
fox5atlanta.com
How could Tropical Storm Ian impact Georgia?
The range of potential landfall locations is wide. Florida is under a state of emergency as the storm could develop into a hurricane when it makes landfall mid-week. Georgia's greatest impacts could be Friday into Saturday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Looking for a fall hike in Georgia? Here's a list of best destinations
ATLANTA — With the fall breeze finally setting in, Georgians may have already noticed a few trees begin to change color with the official arrival of autumn just this past week. Those who like to delve in traditional fall activities can enjoy some of the season's most beautiful colors...
Electric vehicle charging stations to become much easier to find in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia is one of the first 35 states to receive approval for federal funding for adding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which will take place over the next five years, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. With this approval, GDOT says it can proceed with building its...
The Georgia Sun
