LD-14 candidates give their views on state's issues

By Tom Blodgett Mail
 3 days ago

The newly created Arizona Legislative District 14 covers most of Gilbert but also includes some of Chandler and a small piece of Queen Creek.

In the Senate, incumbent Republican Warren Peterson is the sole candidate on the ballot for the one seat, though Kristin Clark, a Democrat, is running a write-in campaign.

In the House, incumbent Republican Travis Grantham, Republican Laurin Hendrix and Democrat Brandy Reese are running for the two seats.

Mail-in balloting begins Oct. 12. Election Day is Nov. 8.

The Gilbert Independent sent each of the House candidates a questionnaire. Here are their responses.

Travis Grantham

Education: Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Arizona State University, September 1999-December 2001, Tempe; Associate of Arts degree, Scottsdale Community College, June 1997-August 1999, Scottsdale.

Occupation: Air National Guard officer and pilot

Previous elected experience: Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 12, 2016-present

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing Arizona today?

Inflation.

What does the state need to do to tackle this problem?

Lower taxes and cut government spending.

What would be the first bill you would sponsor should you be elected?

Eliminate Arizona’s state income tax entirely

What issue do you believe you could tackle with members of other political parties to advance Arizona’s common goals?

Cutting government spending and eliminating burdensome regulations.

Brandy Reese

Education: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Occupation: Retired forensic scientist

Previous elected experience: This is my first opportunity to serve as an elected official.

What do you see as the most pressing issue facing Arizona today?

In my opinion, our most pressing issue is tackling our water crisis. Our most precious resource in Arizona is water.

What does the state need to do to tackle this problem?

We must all be good stewards of our water and our other natural resources, conserving where possible, and innovating new technologies to tackle the water crisis we face, while protecting Arizona’s economic interests and agricultural vitality.

What would be the first bill you would sponsor should you be elected?

While new legislation in 2021 protected waters in Arizona known as “wet” water, this new legislation failed to protect an important water source in Arizona, our ephemeral waters. These are waterways that are only flowing after a precipitation event. These waters need to be protected from pollution as well. Further, there are some significant water basins and aquifers that are not currently being regulated for over pumping, namely the Willcox and Douglas water basins. Residents in Cochise County of all party affiliations are coming together to ask that those be added to the current Active Management Areas to be regulated and to preserve our water resources. Arizona needs to take swift and decisive action to preserve our precious water resources.

What issue do you believe you could tackle with members of other political parties to advance Arizona’s common goals

Water is a nonpartisan issue. Water is life and we must all be willing to take a real, evidence-based approach to addressing water scarcity, roll up our sleeves and come to the table with a spirit of collaboration to find solutions, regardless of party affiliation. Secondly, confidence in our election integrity. One of our most fundamental rights as Americans is our right to vote. I am committed to free and fair elections and a bipartisan process that ensures efficiency and confidence in the election process.

Laurin Hendrix

Laurin Hendrix did not respond to our requests to answer questions. Hendrix is a Gilbert Town Council member and a former one-term Arizona Legislature member and former member of the Maricopa County Community College Board.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
