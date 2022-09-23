Read full article on original website
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore
Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Apex Legends Dataminer Appears To Have Uncovered Spooky New LTM Map
Every October, Apex Legends throws its annual Halloween event, featuring an LTM called Shadow Royale that sees legends turned into zombie-like Shadows with supernatural speed and strength. But after a prolific Apex Legends dataminer uncovered evidence of a new Halloween event, it seems the game's developers may have something different in store for trick-or-treaters this year: the new Gun Run LTM, set in a shadowy version of the Olympus map.
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard's re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game's dedicated community.
Disney Reportedly Wants Two Star Wars Games Per Year
Disney is betting big on Star Wars video games. The publisher is reportedly planning to put out two new Star Wars games every year, consisting of one big AAA game and one smaller game every fiscal year. That includes several games that have already been announced as part of its upcoming slate.
Unannounced Silent Hill Game, The Short Message, Gets A Rating
A new Silent Hill game might be on the way, according to a Korean rating that has appeared online. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated Silent Hill: The Short Message, with the publisher for this title being listed as Uniana. According to Gematsu, Uniana regularly publishes...
Halo Forge Slowly Transformed What It Means To Play Halo
Halo 3 is celebrating its 15-year anniversary today, September 25, 2022. Below, we take a look at how one of its marquee new features, the Forge, had a massive impact on how fans think about and engage with the beloved shooter series. A gigantic futuristic Jenga tower, a medieval castle...
The Complete God of War Timeline Explained!
This video breaks down the franchise chronologically, charting the story of Kratos from a hot headed youth, through to a captain in the Spartan army all before his grand odyssey through the Greek and Norse mythologies. With God of War Ragnarök set to further slide the franchise’s anti-hero, Kratos, into...
A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames
From FIFA to Star Wars, the mass adoption of loot boxes is one of the most controversial things to happen to mainstream gaming in the last 15 years. But despite consistent fears of their mechanical similarities to gambling, and their potential to cause harm to vulnerable players, they remain a profitable means of monetisation for hundreds of games.
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Ska Band Half Past Two Releases Music Video Shot Entirely In The Sims 3
Move over, AMVs--The Sims music videos are what's hot right now and Orange County ska band Half Past Two is out to prove it. Earlier today, the ska ensemble released their music video for "Curtain Call," which was shot entirely in The Sims 3. The music video kicks off with...
That White Xbox Series X Console Isn't Actually Happening, Sadly
An advertisement for Logitech's Astro A30 gaming headset went online last week, and in the video, a white Xbox Series X could be spotted. Outside of limited special editions, the Xbox Series X has only been available in its default black color scheme, and Microsoft has no plans to release a white version of its console, and it turns out that this ad wasn't meant to tease an upcoming white version of the console.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First PC Trailer, Still Slated For This Fall
PlayStation has released its first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The teaser trailer only runs about 30 seconds long, and a small disclaimer at the beginning does note the footage shown is in alpha, but despite that, everything is looking buttery smooth so far. No particular features were mentioned or revealed in the trailer, so it mostly is about showing off how genuinely good the graphics look.
