Ray Dean Todd
Ray Dean Todd, age 64, of Monroe and formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, September 20th. A visitation for Ray will be held on Monday, September 26th, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., at the Winfield Funeral Home, with Ray’s family present. A celebration of Ray’s life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Following services, a luncheon will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Burial will be held on a later date at the Russell Cemetery in Russell, Iowa. Memorials may be given in Ray’s memory to the Knoxville Little League or PCM Athletics. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Ray’s family with arrangements.
Tena Frederick
Visitation for Tena Frederick will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Garden Chapel Funeral Home. — Mark Van Roekel. Garden Chapel Funeral Homes. 1301 Main St. Pella,...
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
Area Bands Perform at Marching Dutch Invitational
The high school marching band competition season kicked off at Pella High School Saturday at the annual Marching Dutch Invitational. Pella Christian, Knoxville, and PCM all participated in the competition featuring other bands from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A, while the Marching Dutch wrapped up the evening in exhibition. Full...
Knoxville Parade Route Changes
Knoxville schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Friday for the parade which is set for 3 p.m. It should be noted the parade route has changed due to construction downtown. The parade route will start at the corner of Roche and Robinson Streets. The route goes down Robinson to Fourth Street. It will turn left to Main, then left on Main, turn right on Second Street. The parade will end at Second and Marion, at the post office.
Pella Fire Department Annual Breakfast Coming Up
An annual tradition returns to kick off Fire Prevention Week in Pella. Justin Trenkamp and Mike Branderhorst with the Pella Fire Department say a breakfast and open house returns on Saturday, October 8th from 6 to 10 a.m. at their location on Main Street. Both say the event brings back a meal for a donation, with several activities ongoing at the station for children to participate in, as well as a raffle and other fundraising activities. Proceeds benefit new equipment for the incoming Pella Rural Fire truck. Hear more about the annual Pella Fire Department breakfast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Homecoming Parade Thursday
The Indianola High School Homecoming Game is Friday as they host Warren County rival Norwalk. Part of the weekly festivities will include the annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday featuring local businesses, volunteer organizations, and the Pride of Indianola Marching Band. The route begins at Indianola High School traveling west on Ashland, north on 9th, west on Euclid, south on 5th, west on Ashland, south on N 3rd, then east on 1st Ave back to the school. Lineup begins at 5:30pm, parade lineup starts at 6pm.
Knoxville High School Dress Up Days
Knoxville enthusiasm is picking up for Homecoming 2022. The spirit will pick up with each passing day as the game against the Saydel Eagles gets closer. Knoxville Senior Olivia Ramaeker said, “The dress up days are Monday is Pajama Day. Tuesday is Rock N in the Suburbs, where you dress to impress in your best country club attire. Wednesday is Wrestle Mania and we try to get ready to rumble in our best pro wrestling attire. Thursday is Nursing Home or Day Care. Freshmen and Sophomores dress as toddlers and Juniors and Seniors as Senior Citizens. Friday is School Spirit Day to support our boys and winning the Homecoming Game.”
Gene Brummel
Visitation for Gene Brummel will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Monday, September 26, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 27, at the Ebenezer Reformed Church in Leighton. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette as we talk about property taxes being due September 30th. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Indianola Homecoming Court Named
The 2022-23 Indianola Community School District Homecoming Court has been named. The ten students selected include:. Soren Christensen, Norah Leuwerke, Kirk Wood, Selena Cooper, Anna Brandt, Logan Piper, Jordyn Gripp, Max Flaherty, Ella Hildreth, Brady Blake, Ellie Paskorz, and Mikey Crabb. The students will participate in a host of activities...
Marion County Ahead of Schedule for Winter Prep
Winter is just around the corner. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian has made some moves to be in front of the winter weather. Christian says, “We have taken delivery of all our winter rock salt. We actually did that at the end of last winter season. We were able to take 30 percent over our contracted amount and we did so in order to fill our sheds. Planning ahead we thought if we did that we wouldn’t incur some of the inflated transportation costs that we may see if we were to have that salt hauled during the summer or fall.”
Warren County Historical Society Log Cabin Days Today
The Warren County Historical Society is hosting their annual Log Cabin Days celebration throughout the day today, celebrating Warren County history. The event starts with the parade around the downtown Indianola square at 10am, before going to the Warren County Historical Society which will feature the heritage village, a quilt display, a silent auction, and kids activities among others. For more information, click below.
Knoxville School Board Meets Tonight
The Knoxville School Board meets in regular session tonight at the District Office at 5:30 p.m. The board heard presentations for the Science Club Trip, as well as the IASB Convention in November. They also considered final approval on Washington DC Trips, as well as overnight trip requests for FFA...
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
Drought Persists, Some Localized Relief in Latest Report
A bit of drought relief came with severe thunderstorms that impacted the region this past weekend, according to the latest national report. The U.S. Drought Monitor still shows widespread severe drought continuing in most of Marion and Warren Counties — but areas that received more than two inches of rain — and in some cases, closer to 4-5”, were downgraded to moderate drought, including Pella and Lake Red Rock.
Melcher-Dallas Keeps The 8-Man Title In Marion County For A 6th Straight Year
The Marion County Eight-Man Championship Trophy will reside in Melcher-Dallas for another year as the Saints beat their arch-rivals from Twin Cedars on Friday night 44-6. With the win, Melcher-Dallas sets a record for the longest winning streak in the series since it began in 1990 with its 6th straight victory over Twin Cedars. The game was close in the 1st half with the Saints leading 12-to-six, but Melcher-Dallas opened it up in the 2nd half outscoring TwinCedars 32-0 in half number two. Twin Cedars’ only score was a Brenden Connett 40 yard reception in the first half. Melcher-Dallas is 2-3 on the season and will look to get back-to-back wins next week at home against Woodward Academy. Twin Cedars is 0-6 on the season and will host Montezuma on Friday.
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Basma Zalzala moved her family to the United States in 2014 after her husband was killed by a bomb in Baghdad.
