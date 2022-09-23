Winter is just around the corner. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian has made some moves to be in front of the winter weather. Christian says, “We have taken delivery of all our winter rock salt. We actually did that at the end of last winter season. We were able to take 30 percent over our contracted amount and we did so in order to fill our sheds. Planning ahead we thought if we did that we wouldn’t incur some of the inflated transportation costs that we may see if we were to have that salt hauled during the summer or fall.”

