Santa Clarita, CA

easyreadernews.com

CITY COUNCIL – City imposes a new contract on firefighters

The Manhattan Beach City Council imposed a new contract on the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association in a unanimous vote Tuesday night, ending a three-year conflict with the firefighters but doing so in a manner that was decidedly non-conciliatory. The Council’s action came a little more than a week after the...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
FOX40

Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate

(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff.  Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Liberty Parade draws crowd, local office-seekers

About 100 people and local office-seekers participated Sunday in the Santa Clarita Valley Liberty Parade, which was organized by Cindy Josten, a local conservative activist and owner of the Santa Clarita School of Performing Arts. The parade began with a rally in the parking lot of Bridgeport Elementary School before...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Families, dignitaries induct traveling memorial in Valencia

Veterans, families of fallen veterans, and local dignitaries attended a ceremony on Sunday afternoon inducting the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit at the east atrium of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The traveling memorial displays the photos and names of the 750 men and women from California who died serving in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WEHOville.com

JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless

Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Chamber honors Oviedo and Rodriguez at Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Alliance hosted its 18th annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Wednesday night. The celebration filled Tesoro Adobe Historical Park with Spanish-language music, attendees enjoying food from a local taco stand and dancing. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita International Film Festival Set To Come Back In December

The second annual Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Premiering for the first time last year, the SCIFF brought 1300 attendees, 175 films, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows. “That was absolutely...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Revitalizes Altadena Businesses

ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County’s new Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) celebrated the completion of two storefront beautification projects in Altadena and named several additional small businesses that will receive support from the DEO’s RENOVATE Program. By News Desk. Supervisor Barger recently...
ALTADENA, CA
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA

