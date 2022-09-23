ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

All 4 NC puppies found in suitcase on side of road adopted

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All four female Labrador mix puppies found in a suitcase on the side of the road in Guilford County have been adopted, according to Guilford County Animal Services.

The puppies, named Carion, Tumi, Stowaway and Samsonite, were dubbed the “suitcase sisters.”

PREVIOUS: Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services

The 10-week-old puppies were found in a suitcase around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and were turned in to Guilford County Animal Services by a Good Samaritan.

Shelter employees were caught off guard by this litter.

“It is weird they are all females to us. Normally when we get in litters of puppies, they are mixtures of maybe three males and a female or two and two…but it is rare we get in four females together without any other males in a litter,” Lisa Lee, the assistant director with GCAS, said.

randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
