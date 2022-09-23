Read full article on original website
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal homeless grants, report says
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020, according to a new report.
2urbangirls.com
LA County, LAHSA made to return $150 million in unused federal funds meant to help homeless
LOS ANGELES – The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
signalscv.com
Steve Petzold | Rebuttal to Superintendent
I take great pleasure responding to the recent allegation made by Colleen Hawkins that I made misleading comments regarding the management of Saugus Union School District Measure EE bonds. In 2014 the SUSD placed Measure EE on the ballot. Measure EE was a Proposition 39 bond that required a supermajority...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Board to Consider Motion Co-Introduced By Supervisor Barger Condemning Azerbaijan/Armenia Conflict
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday that would condemn the country of Azerbaijan for the flare-up of military conflict with its neighbor, Armenia. Introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, the motion would direct the board to send a letter to U.S. Speaker...
signalscv.com
Families, dignitaries induct traveling memorial in Valencia
Veterans, families of fallen veterans, and local dignitaries attended a ceremony on Sunday afternoon inducting the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit at the east atrium of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The traveling memorial displays the photos and names of the 750 men and women from California who died serving in...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris threatens to close park
LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
signalscv.com
City to discuss energy efficiency improvements
The Santa Clarita City Council is set to discuss Tuesday a $35 million plan to complete energy efficiency upgrades to all city facilities, according to the council’s upcoming meeting agenda. According to city staff, the plan will allow the city to save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
signalscv.com
L.A. County lifts certain mask mandates
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced changes this week to indoor masking recommendations and mandates, meaning that wearing a mask at airports and on public transportation will no longer be required. The announcement was made by Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during an in-person press conference on...
Analysis of Key Los Angeles races after candidates debate
(Inside California Politics) — Columnist Erika D. Smith and Reporter Alene Tchekmedyian, both of the Los Angeles Times, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the races for Los Angeles Mayor and Los Angeles County Sheriff. Smith co-moderated two debates this past week involving the candidates for those races and discusses the impact […]
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless
Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Gelson’s project continues to face resistance
Neighbors may be up in arms over the new Lincoln Center Project that will replace the Gelson’s grocery store in Ocean Park, but complaints over its size and appearance are unlikely to sink the large scale residential project. Property owners SanMon Inc., a subsidiary of Balboa Retail Partners, envision...
sdvoice.info
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
signalscv.com
Jeff Ford | Marks Brings Experience, Knowledge
Dirk Marks has spent his long professional career acquiring and capably managing water supplies to the benefit of the numerous water utilities he has worked for, including the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. He has a sterling reputation and respect in the state water community, in part, due to his encyclopedic knowledge of supply issues, and he has trained and led many other successful water resource professionals.
spectrumnews1.com
Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
