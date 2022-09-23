Man shot and killed after verbal argument on Mazda Terr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting along Mazda Terrace in the city.

New York State Police and Rochester police officers were called to the area around 9:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots heard. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Despite the use of life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities say the victim was approximately 40 years old.

Investigators learned the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with an unidentified person and ended up being shot after the suspect opened fire and fled the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911. There is no information on possible suspects.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.