FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
MLB
How Padres' rotation might look into October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres picked the right time to enjoy some of the most dominant starting pitching they’ve gotten in years. Their four straight scoreless starts over the past week marked the first time San Diego had gotten four consecutive outings without a run from its starting pitchers since 1984.
MLB
Tovar tallies 2 quick hits, makes history in MLB debut
DENVER -- The Coors Field crowd welcomed Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat in the second inning on Friday night with full volume and hope, as if the Rockies’ future at shortstop depended on the club's No. 2-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Tovar kept them clapping with a single on the first pitch he saw off Padres starter Sean Manaea.
MLB
Alcantara spins 11-strikeout, 8-inning gem
MIAMI -- A scattering of boos descended upon loanDepot park when Marlins fans realized ace Sandy Alcantara wasn’t taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals. Alcantara was on the cusp of a second consecutive nine-inning complete game --...
MLB
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB
Lindor's on-field artistry shining through in '22
It was a few weeks before Francisco Lindor was traded from Cleveland to New York -- the kind of deal for a superstar player in his prime the Mets had once made for Mike Piazza -- when Lindor’s manager in Cleveland, Terry Francona, said this:. “Nobody likes having him...
MLB
'Very proud': Beltré in front row to witness Pujols' feat
LOS ANGELES -- When Adrián Beltré saw the Cardinals were going to be in Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, he called Albert Pujols and told him he would be in attendance at Dodger Stadium all three nights. Beltré told Pujols he was expecting to watch history.
MLB
Guardians rally, shrink magic number to 3
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians are closing in on the American League Central title. With a come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field -- paired with a White Sox loss to the Tigers -- Cleveland trimmed its magic number to three. And it was all thanks...
MLB
Jo with the flow: Oviedo twirls seven-inning gem
PITTSBURGH -- The concept of “flow,” popularized by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, describes the sensation of becoming fully immersed and completely in a task. There are no thoughts. There is only action. On a chilly, Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Johan Oviedo entered the flow state and recorded a masterpiece.
MLB
Twins out of division race after surprising freefall
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
MLB・
MLB
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
MLB
Bryant done for '22: 'Totally excited for next year'
DENVER -- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant acknowledged Saturday that returning from a right foot injury for a few late-season games is not "in the cards." The first season of a seven-year, $182 million contract saw Bryant, 30, appear in just 42 games, with a back injury costing him much of the first half. Then came the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot after the All-Star break. Bryant last played on July 31. He finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road) and 14 RBIs.
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
MLB
Strider (oblique) hopes to return for postseason
PHILADELPHIA -- Spencer Strider returned to Atlanta early Saturday morning hoping to get a chance to pitch again this year. Strider’s regular season came to a close when his left oblique again created discomfort as he attempted to begin a side session on Friday. The Braves placed the heralded rookie pitcher on the 15-day injured list with the hope he might be healthy enough to pitch at some point during the postseason.
MLB
Castellanos, Phils agree no rehab assignment is best course
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos will not go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies, which the club is hoping will happen sometime during next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Interim manager Rob Thomson had previously mentioned it was possible that Castellanos could decline a rehab...
MLB
Rockies veteran has something to share with teammates
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Catcher Elias Díaz has learned all about self-imposed pressure, and he is willing to teach. Early in the season, Díaz struggled with the...
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB・
MLB
O's slugfest ends in heartbreak as playoff chances dim
BALTIMORE -- Two realities could have played out for the Orioles on Saturday night. The first was euphoric in nature, a feeling in Camden Yards’ grasp when Anthony Santander hammered a go-ahead homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the night. Had that lead held, the O’s would have won another series against the paragon of the American League to keep themselves within respectful striking distance in the postseason chase.
MLB
Rarer than a blue moon: deGrom roughed up by A's
OAKLAND -- Blue moons are a rare natural phenomenon. Two or three years can go by without seeing two full moons in the same calendar month, inspiring the idiomatic expression "once in a blue moon." Even rarer than a blue moon may be a rough start from Mets ace Jacob...
MLB
Rays' bats quiet; magic number dips to 6
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.
