MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO