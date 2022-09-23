Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
13 WHAM
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being stuck by vehicle on Winton Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road for the report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the woman bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. The victim was transported to Strong...
Funeral arrangements revealed for 20 year Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes
His legacy lives on through his sons Reid and Remington Reyes, who are also firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department.
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
WHEC TV-10
Bicyclist in guarded condition after being struck by car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a car as she was riding her bike Saturday at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. Around 8:45 a.m., RPD responded to reports of the crash and found the bicyclist in the roadway with serious injuries. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in guarded condition.
WHEC TV-10
25-year-old man hospitalized with stab wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 25-year-old is in the hospital after being stabbed in the upper body. He is expected to survive. Rochester police responded to Strong Hospital at around 7 p.m. for reports of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers said the victim refused to cooperate with them, so they don’t know the location of the stabbing.
Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A bicyclist is in guarded condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Rochester at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road. When officers arrived to the scene they located the female bicyclist in the roadway. AMR took the bicyclist to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is in […]
Suspect at large after robbing Family Dollar on N. Clinton Ave. at gunpoint
No arrests have been made, but officers said an investigation is still underway.
WHEC TV-10
Family Dollar on Clinton Ave. held up at gunpoint
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday, around 8 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1055 Clinton Avenue for the report of a robbery at gunpoint. A man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun demanding money. After the man was handed an...
13 WHAM
Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman in her 20s shot Saturday morning on 3rd Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street that left a woman in her 20s injured. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from at least one gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Woman shot on Third Street
Woman shot on Third Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle took her to the hospital.
13 WHAM
Portion of Bay Street closed after car crashes into pole, bringing wires down
Rochester, N.Y. — Bay Street is currently closed between N Goodman Street and Baycliffe Drive, after a man reportedly crashed into a pole, causing wires to come down. Rochester Police say a 59-year-old man was riving eastbound on Bay Street around 8 p.m., when he lost control, driving into a pole on Bay Street.
13 WHAM
Woman who was 'obviously the victim of a murder' found in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
13 WHAM
Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton
Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
waynetimes.com
17 year-old kills 19 year-old in Williamson
State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson for the report of a stabbing on Friday (9/16) around 7:45 p.m. When Troopers arrived, it was discovered that Arthur C. Edick, age 19, was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
13 WHAM
Officers looking for suspect in armed robbery on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Officers responded to the store at 1055 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for the report. Police say a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man arrested for two different crimes
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
